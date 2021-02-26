

NMP partners with LGU Daram for FREE Training on Basic Safety

By National Maritime Polytechnic

February 26, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), as part of its poverty-free zone program thrust, conducted for FREE, the Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/ Operators and Fishermen with Typhoon Preparedness (BSTMHOF) to twenty (20) motorboat handlers / operators / fisherfolk’s participants of Daram, Samar on 23-24 February 2021 through blended learning.

The training was conducted taking cognizant of the fact that Daram being one the island municipalities in the Province of Samar is vulnerable to typhoons and other extreme weather disturbances. Likewise, being an island, the main source of income of its people is through fishing while the mode of transportation is by boat.

Consequently, Provincial Mayor of Daram, Hon. Mayor Philip Martin L. Astorga, requested from NMP through a letter dated 25 January 2021 to conduct the said training to equip his residents with additional knowledge and confidence on survival skills and how to respond properly in the event of emergencies.

“Alam po namin na magagaling na kayo sa inyong larangan pero kailangan nating ilagay sa tamang perspektibo yung ating mga natutunan. Ang layunin ng training na ito ay madagdagan ng tulong at kaalaman ang inyong mga kakayahan na pang habang-buhay ninyong maisasama at kailanman ay hindi maaaring manakaw mula sa inyo” said NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod in his Welcome Message.

The Basic Safety Training for MHOF is aimed at improving the basic safety skills of local motorboat operators and fisherfolks and expose them to new techniques in Personal Survival, Fire Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal Safety and Social Responsibility. Other salient topics are Rules of the Road, Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements.

Moreover, in order to promote gender equality and address the gender issues present in the field of the marginalized industry, the Gender Sensitivity Training (GST) Course was also incorporated in the discussions.

The first day of the training was conducted through online using zoom videoconferencing platform. On 24 February 2021, NMP Team headed by Deputy Executive Director III, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan proceeded to Daram, Samar for the conduct of practical exercises and assessment.

This was the first batch of graduates produced by NMP on BSTMHOF this year. Coordination with other LGUs in Region 8 is currently being made for possible collaboration, thereby expanding the reach of beneficiaries for this program.

Likewise, NMP is in consultation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Office for the possible grant of motorized bancas to various fisherfolks association in the region through the DOLE’s livelihood assistance. Said bancas can also be used during rescue operations in times of disasters and calamities.

Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings exclusively to the seafarer-trainees residing within Region VIII, imposing strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).

