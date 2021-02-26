|
Motorboat
handlers / operators and fisherfolks participate in the
Basic Safety Training for MHOF conducted by NMP in
cooperation with PCG, MARINA and the LGU of Daram, Samar.
NMP partners with
LGU Daram for FREE Training on Basic Safety
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
February 26, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), as part of its poverty-free
zone program thrust, conducted for FREE, the Basic Safety Training
for Motorboat Handlers/ Operators and Fishermen with Typhoon
Preparedness (BSTMHOF) to twenty (20) motorboat handlers / operators
/ fisherfolk’s participants of Daram, Samar on 23-24 February 2021
through blended learning.
The training was conducted taking cognizant of the fact that Daram
being one the island municipalities in the Province of Samar is
vulnerable to typhoons and other extreme weather disturbances.
Likewise, being an island, the main source of income of its people
is through fishing while the mode of transportation is by boat.
Consequently, Provincial Mayor of Daram, Hon. Mayor Philip Martin L.
Astorga, requested from NMP through a letter dated 25 January 2021
to conduct the said training to equip his residents with additional
knowledge and confidence on survival skills and how to respond
properly in the event of emergencies.
“Alam po namin na magagaling na kayo sa inyong larangan pero
kailangan nating ilagay sa tamang perspektibo yung ating mga
natutunan. Ang layunin ng training na ito ay madagdagan ng tulong at
kaalaman ang inyong mga kakayahan na pang habang-buhay ninyong
maisasama at kailanman ay hindi maaaring manakaw mula sa inyo” said
NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod in his Welcome Message.
The Basic Safety Training for MHOF is aimed at improving the basic
safety skills of local motorboat operators and fisherfolks and
expose them to new techniques in Personal Survival, Fire Prevention
and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal Safety and
Social Responsibility. Other salient topics are Rules of the Road,
Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements.
Moreover, in order to promote gender equality and address the gender
issues present in the field of the marginalized industry, the Gender
Sensitivity Training (GST) Course was also incorporated in the
discussions.
The first day of the training was conducted through online using
zoom videoconferencing platform. On 24 February 2021, NMP Team
headed by Deputy Executive Director III, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan
proceeded to Daram, Samar for the conduct of practical exercises and
assessment.
This was the first batch of graduates produced by NMP on BSTMHOF
this year. Coordination with other LGUs in Region 8 is currently
being made for possible collaboration, thereby expanding the reach
of beneficiaries for this program.
Likewise, NMP is in consultation with the Department of Labor and
Employment (DOLE) Central Office for the possible grant of motorized
bancas to various fisherfolks association in the region through the
DOLE’s livelihood assistance. Said bancas can also be used during
rescue operations in times of disasters and calamities.
Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings
exclusively to the seafarer-trainees residing within Region VIII,
imposing strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s
(MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational
Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the
Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment
(DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).
Likewise, seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE
online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through
this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.
Stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their
seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit
www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Also, those interested in NMP research
undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research
Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP
completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the
industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the
NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) Seafarers’
Upgrading Program (SUP) and Skills for Employment Scholarship
Program (SESP) which entitles the beneficiary to receive financial
assistance for training costs from the OWWA.
NMP
Trainers conducting practical assessment on BSTMHOF at Kandiwata,
Daram, Samar.