DTI-BPS now requires product certification for plywood

By DTI-CPG-Bureau of Philippine Standards

February 18, 2021

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has recently included plywood under the list of products required to undergo its Product Certification Schemes through the issuance of DTI Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 20-06, series of 2020 on 15 October 2020.

With the issuance of DAO No. 20-06, the new technical regulation concerning the mandatory product certification of locally manufactured or imported plywood, manufacturers of plywood are now required to secure the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality Certification Mark License before they can sell or distribute their products to the market. Importers, on the other hand, are now required to acquire their products from foreign manufacturers holding valid PS Licenses only. This technical regulation aims to strictly ensure compliance to specified quality requirements for plywood being sold in the Philippine market.

Plywood is one of the most commonly used construction materials in the country. Many Filipino homes have facades, exterior and interior walls made with plywood. Equipment in construction and/or manufacturing industries also utilize plywood as a means to support loads or products. Moreover, marine ports, docks, vessels, and boats use plywood for sturdier built since shipments of high masses are often transported through sea freights for lower cost. Plywood has become the go-to component in every construction activity due to their usage versatility, durability, and lower cost. Their ready availability in the market makes them essential to every Filipino household.

Pursuant also to DAO No. 20-06, s. 2020, imported or locally manufactured plywood products shall now have the minimum required markings as follows:

• Correct and registered trade name or brand name;

• Duly registered trademark;

• Duly registered Business Name and address of importer and manufacturer (if imported) or duly registered Business Name and address of manufacturer (if locally manufactured);

• Country of Origin;

• Type of plywood (Softwood or Hardwood);

• Bonding Class (1, 2 or 3);

• Thickness, mm;

• Formaldehyde Emission "FE" and the star rating (In reference to PNS 2103:2017, Formaldehyde Emissions - Specifications or its future amendments);

• Lot/Batch Number or Serial Number;

• PS Mark with License Number

These markings are not only for traceability and verification purposes but will also serve as guide for consumers in ensuring that the plywood products they purchase comply with the quality and safety requirements of the DTI-BPS.

“Through this technical regulation, the DTI-BPS aims to promote safer working and living environment for everyone”, underscores DTI-BPS Director, Neil P. Catajay. “Knowing that we all have the same vision, we are confident that the wood and construction industry will cooperate with the implementation of this technical regulation to combat the proliferation of substandard plywood in the Philippine Market.” Director Catajay states.

DAO No. 20-06, series of 2020, and other issuances may be downloaded from the BPS Standards and Conformance Portal, www.bps.dti.gov.ph (direct link: https://bit.ly/BPSissuances).