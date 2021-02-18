DTI-BPS now
requires product certification for plywood
By
DTI-CPG-Bureau of Philippine Standards
February 18, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards
(DTI-BPS) has recently included plywood under the list of products
required to undergo its Product Certification Schemes through the
issuance of DTI Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 20-06,
series of 2020 on 15 October 2020.
With the issuance of DAO
No. 20-06, the new technical regulation concerning the mandatory
product certification of locally manufactured or imported plywood,
manufacturers of plywood are now required to secure the Philippine
Standard (PS) Quality Certification Mark License before they can
sell or distribute their products to the market. Importers, on the
other hand, are now required to acquire their products from foreign
manufacturers holding valid PS Licenses only. This technical
regulation aims to strictly ensure compliance to specified quality
requirements for plywood being sold in the Philippine market.
Plywood is one of the most
commonly used construction materials in the country. Many Filipino
homes have facades, exterior and interior walls made with plywood.
Equipment in construction and/or manufacturing industries also
utilize plywood as a means to support loads or products. Moreover,
marine ports, docks, vessels, and boats use plywood for sturdier
built since shipments of high masses are often transported through
sea freights for lower cost. Plywood has become the go-to component
in every construction activity due to their usage versatility,
durability, and lower cost. Their ready availability in the market
makes them essential to every Filipino household.
Pursuant also to DAO No.
20-06, s. 2020, imported or locally manufactured plywood products
shall now have the minimum required markings as follows:
• Correct and registered
trade name or brand name;
• Duly registered
trademark;
• Duly registered Business
Name and address of importer and manufacturer (if imported) or duly
registered Business Name and address of manufacturer (if locally
manufactured);
• Country of Origin;
• Type of plywood
(Softwood or Hardwood);
• Bonding Class (1, 2 or
3);
• Thickness, mm;
• Formaldehyde Emission
"FE" and the star rating (In reference to PNS 2103:2017,
Formaldehyde Emissions - Specifications or its future amendments);
• Lot/Batch Number or
Serial Number;
• PS Mark with License
Number
These markings are not
only for traceability and verification purposes but will also serve
as guide for consumers in ensuring that the plywood products they
purchase comply with the quality and safety requirements of the
DTI-BPS.
“Through this technical
regulation, the DTI-BPS aims to promote safer working and living
environment for everyone”, underscores DTI-BPS Director, Neil P.
Catajay. “Knowing that we all have the same vision, we are confident
that the wood and construction industry will cooperate with the
implementation of this technical regulation to combat the
proliferation of substandard plywood in the Philippine Market.”
Director Catajay states.
DAO No. 20-06, series of
2020, and other issuances may be downloaded from the BPS Standards
and Conformance Portal, www.bps.dti.gov.ph (direct link:
https://bit.ly/BPSissuances).
For more updates and
information on standards, technical regulations, and conformity
assessment procedures (STRACAP), please visit the DTI-BPS portal:
www.bps.dti.gov.ph. Emails and messages may also be sent to our
official Facebook page “DTI Bureau of Philippine Standards” or
through bps@dti.gov.ph.