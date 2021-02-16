When we commit
mistakes
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
February 16, 2021
WE all commit mistakes.
That’s an undeniable fact of life. They can vary from small to big,
minor to major, something just mechanical or typographical to
something mortally spiritual and immoral. They can simply be
accidental or maliciously intentional. This is not to mention that
are there those we know and those we are not aware of.
We have to learn how to
deal with them, since whether we like it or not, they are an
unavoidable part of our life. While it’s true that our initial and
spontaneous reaction to our mistakes is that of disappointment,
frustration, sadness and the like, we have to see to it that we get
past that stage as soon as possible. There’s no use staying long
there, rotting away in guilt feelings, since it would not be good
for us. It would not be healthy for us.
Let’s be quick to look at
the positive side of all this negative aspect of our life. We know
that God allows us to commit mistakes because of the misuse of our
freedom, our weaknesses and limitations, and, of course, the many
temptations we have around. But let’s remember that God is always in
control and knows how to derive good from evil. So let’s not worry
more than we should.
On our part, we should
just strengthen our faith and trust in God, reinforcing our
conviction that God is always a father to us. He knows us very well,
including our weaknesses, and he understands why we commit mistakes
and, thus, gives due allowance for them.
Though he may be angry for
a while, it is undeniable that he is eager to forgive us and to give
us the appropriate graces to repair and heal what is defective and
sick in us. In this, we should have no doubt. We should be quick to
pick up the pieces, begin again and move on.
Let’s always keep in mind
those reassuring words of St. Paul: “Where sin abounded, grace did
more abound.” (Rom 5,20) And, “In all things, God works for the good
of those who love him, who have been called according to his
purpose.” (Rom 8,28)
Indeed our mistakes can
occasion many good things in us. They can show us where we are weak
at and thus direct our attention to these areas where we should give
the appropriate action.
If we are humble enough,
these mistakes can also lead us to get closer to God, since they
would make us feel more vividly our great need for him. Yes, our
mistakes can nourish our humility, reversing that notorious tendency
of ours to be proud and conceited. Indeed, our mistakes can serve as
a strong stimulus for our sanctification.
The important thing to
remember is that we consider our mistakes from the point of view of
our faith, and never just from our own ideas. This latter way can
only lead us to despair and other worse possibilities.
It would be helpful to
realize deeply and always that before God we are always like little
children irrespective of the high status we may be enjoying at
present. Especially when we commit mistakes, we should feel the need
to go to him rather than run away from him, which can only make
things worse.
Yes, our mistakes can be
and should be a blessing in disguise for us!