FMR projects
opened another route for farmers in Sta. Margarita, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
February 15, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – In
convergence with the Department of Agriculture, Samar First District
Engineering Office completed a farm-to-market road from Barangays
Mabuhay to Hindang through Salvacion.
The FMR built has a
contract amount of more than P28.2 million that will help a lot of
farmers residing in the barangays mentioned and surrounding areas
that will benefit the new route. This opened road will eventually
connect Barangay Hindang to other nearby barangays that will allow
them exit to the main highway either through Barangay Cagsumje or
Barangay Lambao via Barangay Mabuhay in the event that future
developmental projects will be implemented in said barangays.
The scope of work covers a
road opening with Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) which
spans 960 meters while the remaining road opening with gravel has a
length of 1,210 meters. All of which has a width of 5.3 meters. A
riprap is also built intermittently on some areas to avoid erosion
or collapse of structure that spans a total of 238 linear meters.
Before, the path that they
trek on resembles a marshland, very muddy especially when it rains,
said Marvin Gatoc, a farmer from Barangay Mabuhay. Now, it is easier
for them to carry their products like copra and other root crops
that they grew to the nearby market because their barangay is
already accessible by motor vehicles.
Farmers can now transport
greater amount of their goods anytime because its already accessible
to vehicles. Gone are the days that they have to walk for hours and
would have to start walking early in the morning to reach the
marketplace on time. With this, farmers were able to plant more
crops other than copra to increase their income. More business
opportunities also come with the new road.
Travel time was also
reduced from two to three hours to thirty minutes since motor
vehicles can now access these remote barangays.