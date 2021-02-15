FMR projects opened another route for farmers in Sta. Margarita, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

February 15, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – In convergence with the Department of Agriculture, Samar First District Engineering Office completed a farm-to-market road from Barangays Mabuhay to Hindang through Salvacion.

The FMR built has a contract amount of more than P28.2 million that will help a lot of farmers residing in the barangays mentioned and surrounding areas that will benefit the new route. This opened road will eventually connect Barangay Hindang to other nearby barangays that will allow them exit to the main highway either through Barangay Cagsumje or Barangay Lambao via Barangay Mabuhay in the event that future developmental projects will be implemented in said barangays.

The scope of work covers a road opening with Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) which spans 960 meters while the remaining road opening with gravel has a length of 1,210 meters. All of which has a width of 5.3 meters. A riprap is also built intermittently on some areas to avoid erosion or collapse of structure that spans a total of 238 linear meters.

Before, the path that they trek on resembles a marshland, very muddy especially when it rains, said Marvin Gatoc, a farmer from Barangay Mabuhay. Now, it is easier for them to carry their products like copra and other root crops that they grew to the nearby market because their barangay is already accessible by motor vehicles.

Farmers can now transport greater amount of their goods anytime because its already accessible to vehicles. Gone are the days that they have to walk for hours and would have to start walking early in the morning to reach the marketplace on time. With this, farmers were able to plant more crops other than copra to increase their income. More business opportunities also come with the new road.