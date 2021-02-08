Refreshing reward for hard work: Success story of Brilliant Juice

By DTI-Regional Operations Group-MIMAROPA

February 8, 2021

MAKATI CITY – The journey to the Brilliant Juice’s success didn’t happen overnight. Mr. Rustico Melendez, OFW turned full-time entrepreneur and owner of Brilliant Juice Manufacturer, had to swim against the waves to get where he is today.

“Whatever comes in your way while growing the business, you need to maintain your mindset to focus on your vision. Never give up, continue striving until you reach your dream.”

This is Mr. Rustico Melendez’s aphorism in his journey towards making Brillo Juice, the flagship product of Brilliant Juice, the healthy drink of choice. Brilliant Juice manufactures natural drinks made with tea, tropical fruits such as oranges and mangoes infused with cucumber.

“Brillo” is the shortened term for Brilliant which Mr. Melendez got from the cruise ship, Brilliant of the Seas, where he worked as a wine steward for 25 years.

The beginning of Brillo is an arduous journey as Mr. Melendez faced criticism and rejection from store owners to display and sell his products because of lack of trust on its quality. Despite such, he fueled this energy to become a full-time entrepreneur and put his savings in investing equipment and machineries to make his manufacturing semi-automated.

Being enrolled in the One Town One Product (OTOP) Next Gen Program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) was of great help to Mr. Melendez. He was able to acquire barcode, trademark, laboratory analysis, new packaging, compliant labels, among others. He was then able to comply with the requirements to secure a License To Operate (LTO) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), thus Brillo Juice was certified and the license was given.

Moreover, his learnings from attending various trainings helped him to effectively manage his business. He was able to widen his connections through regional trade fairs and gain friends who contributed to his business success. The success also translated in their sales, having a yearly significant increase in total gross sales.

Mr. Melendez is the epitome of perseverance as he poured his dedication and trust in making his business successful. “I am committed to the quality of my products and I always ask for the guidance of the Lord for its success,” he firmly believes. Now, the owner gives back by hiring 12 full-time employees from around his community, because he believes they too, deserve the opportunity to improve their lives.

From 8 hours of processing 350 bottles of Brillio, working time was reduced to 3 hours with DTI’s assistance for machinery upgrade. “Brillo Juice” became a hit not only to the taste buds of children, but to adults as well. Before, Brilliant Juice Manufacturer produces 1,500 bottles of Brillio Juice, but today, they distribute around an average of 6,000 bottles a month.

Notably, Brillio Juice was awarded the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair’s Most Innovative Product in 2014. Until today, Mr. Melendez continues to find ways to quench the thirst of the public for innovative ways in serving healthy juices.