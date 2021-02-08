Refreshing reward
for hard work: Success story of Brilliant Juice
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group-MIMAROPA
February 8, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
journey to the Brilliant Juice’s success didn’t happen overnight.
Mr. Rustico Melendez, OFW turned full-time entrepreneur and owner of
Brilliant Juice Manufacturer, had to swim against the waves to get
where he is today.
“Whatever comes in your
way while growing the business, you need to maintain your mindset to
focus on your vision. Never give up, continue striving until you
reach your dream.”
This is Mr. Rustico
Melendez’s aphorism in his journey towards making Brillo Juice, the
flagship product of Brilliant Juice, the healthy drink of choice.
Brilliant Juice manufactures natural drinks made with tea, tropical
fruits such as oranges and mangoes infused with cucumber.
“Brillo” is the shortened
term for Brilliant which Mr. Melendez got from the cruise ship,
Brilliant of the Seas, where he worked as a wine steward for 25
years.
The beginning of Brillo is
an arduous journey as Mr. Melendez faced criticism and rejection
from store owners to display and sell his products because of lack
of trust on its quality. Despite such, he fueled this energy to
become a full-time entrepreneur and put his savings in investing
equipment and machineries to make his manufacturing semi-automated.
Being enrolled in the One
Town One Product (OTOP) Next Gen Program of the Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI) was of great help to Mr. Melendez. He was able to
acquire barcode, trademark, laboratory analysis, new packaging,
compliant labels, among others. He was then able to comply with the
requirements to secure a License To Operate (LTO) from the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), thus Brillo Juice was certified and the
license was given.
Moreover, his learnings
from attending various trainings helped him to effectively manage
his business. He was able to widen his connections through regional
trade fairs and gain friends who contributed to his business
success. The success also translated in their sales, having a yearly
significant increase in total gross sales.
Mr. Melendez is the
epitome of perseverance as he poured his dedication and trust in
making his business successful. “I am committed to the quality of my
products and I always ask for the guidance of the Lord for its
success,” he firmly believes. Now, the owner gives back by hiring 12
full-time employees from around his community, because he believes
they too, deserve the opportunity to improve their lives.
From 8 hours of processing
350 bottles of Brillio, working time was reduced to 3 hours with
DTI’s assistance for machinery upgrade. “Brillo Juice” became a hit
not only to the taste buds of children, but to adults as well.
Before, Brilliant Juice Manufacturer produces 1,500 bottles of
Brillio Juice, but today, they distribute around an average of 6,000
bottles a month.
Notably, Brillio Juice was
awarded the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair’s Most
Innovative Product in 2014. Until today, Mr. Melendez continues to
find ways to quench the thirst of the public for innovative ways in
serving healthy juices.
Brilliant Juice’s products
are currently distributed to direct consumers, schools, catering
services, hotels and groceries within Marinduque and outside the
province as well.