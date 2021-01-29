The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Biliran- Naval Road widening
On-going road widening at Biliran- Naval Road Section (K1016+027 - K1018 + 140), Brgy. Bato, Biliran, Biliran under FY 2020-2021 Multi-year Contracting Authority (MYCA).

DPWH-Biliran DEO gets P1.9B infra budget for 2021

By DPWH-Biliran
January 29, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – A total of 124 infrastructure projects with a budget amounting to P1.9B is to be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) this year.

District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. said that of the 124 projects, 90 are funded for “Comprehensive Release” (FCR) with a budget allocation of P1.37M while 18 are “For Later Release” (FLR) under FY 2021 amounting to P401,287.00. Meanwhile, 16 projects are funded under FY 2020-2021 Multi-Year Contract Authorization (MYCA) amounting to P181,539.00.

According to Adongay, P32M is allocated for preventive maintenance (asphalt overlay), P11M for rehabilitation/ reconstruction of damaged paved road (Tertiary Road), P350.8M for rehabilitation/ reconstruction of roads with slips, P177.6M for road widening, P65M for by-pass and diversion roads, P5M for rehabilitation/ major repair of permanent bridges, P53.2M for widening of permanent bridges and P185M for flood mitigation structures.

Under Convergence and Special Support Program, Biliran DEO will implement a total of P156M - P45M for the construction of roads leveraging linkages for industry and trade, and P111M for installation of water supply systems.

Biliran DEO will also implement a total of P665M under Local Infrastructure Program which consists of multipurpose buildings/ facilities, drainage/ protection works, flood control structures/ facilities, local roads, and local bridges.

“The district office has advertised all 124 projects and bid out a total of 118 projects with an accomplishment of 38.82% as of January 22, 2021,” said Adongay.

Adongay revealed that a total of P747M which includes two asphalt overlays amounting to P108.1M, two tourism roads (P136.7M), two roads leveraging linkages for industry and trade (P157M), one construction of new Provincial Hospital (P150M) and two rehabilitation of roads with slips, slope collapse and landslide amounting to P195.5M will be implemented in this Province under DPWH Regional Office VIII.

 

 