On-going
road widening at Biliran- Naval Road Section (K1016+027
- K1018 + 140), Brgy. Bato, Biliran, Biliran under FY
2020-2021 Multi-year Contracting Authority (MYCA).
DPWH-Biliran DEO
gets P1.9B infra budget for 2021
By
DPWH-Biliran
January 29, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran – A
total of 124 infrastructure projects with a budget amounting to
P1.9B is to be implemented by the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) this
year.
District Engineer David P.
Adongay Jr. said that of the 124 projects, 90 are funded for
“Comprehensive Release” (FCR) with a budget allocation of P1.37M
while 18 are “For Later Release” (FLR) under FY 2021 amounting to
P401,287.00. Meanwhile, 16 projects are funded under FY 2020-2021
Multi-Year Contract Authorization (MYCA) amounting to P181,539.00.
According to Adongay, P32M
is allocated for preventive maintenance (asphalt overlay), P11M for
rehabilitation/ reconstruction of damaged paved road (Tertiary
Road), P350.8M for rehabilitation/ reconstruction of roads with
slips, P177.6M for road widening, P65M for by-pass and diversion
roads, P5M for rehabilitation/ major repair of permanent bridges,
P53.2M for widening of permanent bridges and P185M for flood
mitigation structures.
Under Convergence and
Special Support Program, Biliran DEO will implement a total of P156M
- P45M for the construction of roads leveraging linkages for
industry and trade, and P111M for installation of water supply
systems.
Biliran DEO will also
implement a total of P665M under Local Infrastructure Program which
consists of multipurpose buildings/ facilities, drainage/ protection
works, flood control structures/ facilities, local roads, and local
bridges.
“The district office has
advertised all 124 projects and bid out a total of 118 projects with
an accomplishment of 38.82% as of January 22, 2021,” said Adongay.
Adongay revealed that a
total of P747M which includes two asphalt overlays amounting to
P108.1M, two tourism roads (P136.7M), two roads leveraging linkages
for industry and trade (P157M), one construction of new Provincial
Hospital (P150M) and two rehabilitation of roads with slips, slope
collapse and landslide amounting to P195.5M will be implemented in
this Province under DPWH Regional Office VIII.