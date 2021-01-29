

On-going road widening at Biliran- Naval Road Section (K1016+027 - K1018 + 140), Brgy. Bato, Biliran, Biliran under FY 2020-2021 Multi-year Contracting Authority (MYCA).

DPWH-Biliran DEO gets P1.9B infra budget for 2021

By DPWH-Biliran

January 29, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – A total of 124 infrastructure projects with a budget amounting to P1.9B is to be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) this year.

District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. said that of the 124 projects, 90 are funded for “Comprehensive Release” (FCR) with a budget allocation of P1.37M while 18 are “For Later Release” (FLR) under FY 2021 amounting to P401,287.00. Meanwhile, 16 projects are funded under FY 2020-2021 Multi-Year Contract Authorization (MYCA) amounting to P181,539.00.

According to Adongay, P32M is allocated for preventive maintenance (asphalt overlay), P11M for rehabilitation/ reconstruction of damaged paved road (Tertiary Road), P350.8M for rehabilitation/ reconstruction of roads with slips, P177.6M for road widening, P65M for by-pass and diversion roads, P5M for rehabilitation/ major repair of permanent bridges, P53.2M for widening of permanent bridges and P185M for flood mitigation structures.

Under Convergence and Special Support Program, Biliran DEO will implement a total of P156M - P45M for the construction of roads leveraging linkages for industry and trade, and P111M for installation of water supply systems.

Biliran DEO will also implement a total of P665M under Local Infrastructure Program which consists of multipurpose buildings/ facilities, drainage/ protection works, flood control structures/ facilities, local roads, and local bridges.

“The district office has advertised all 124 projects and bid out a total of 118 projects with an accomplishment of 38.82% as of January 22, 2021,” said Adongay.