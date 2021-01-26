

David P. Adongay Jr. inspects on-going construction of the Emergency Repair of Damaged National Roads with Slips, Slope Collapse and Landslide along Naval Caibiran Cross Country Road, (K1041+500-K1041+590), So. Macalpe, Naval, Biliran.

Emergency repair of damaged road with slope collapse in Biliran underway

By DPWH-Biliran

January 26, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – Two on-going projects: emergency repair of damaged national road with slope collapse along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) are more than halfway complete.

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that these projects are being fast-tracked under contract with Chu Construction to accommodate huge numbers of traffic along NCCCR.

Both projects are located at Sitio Macalpe, Brgy. Cabibihan, Naval Biliran with road sections: K1041+500-K1041+590 amounting to P35M and K1041+266-K1041+382 amounting to P44.8M. As of January 25, 2021, they have an accomplishment of 83.52% and 60%, respectively. Currently, these road sections are passable only to light vehicles for safety measures.

“The immediate completion of these projects is important to prevent any road accident especially that these road sections are prone to slips, slope collapse and landslides,” said Adongay.

According to Adongay, major scope of work for this project involves the concreting of a four-lane road and the installation of gabions, the first of its kind here in the Province.

Gabion is a wire cage or box filled with materials such as stone, concrete, sand, or soil. It is a partially flexible block construction used for slope stability and erosion protection in construction.

“The asset preservation project is designed to prevent further road slips along NCCCR and prevent road closures in this area”, said Adongay.

The road at NCCCR is essential for residents in the town of Caibiran and to its neighboring towns for a faster access to the only Provincial Hospital and other basic essential services like banks and other financial institutions in the capital town of Naval.

When completed, this project will provide a wider and safer road for the increasing volume of traffic along NCCCR.