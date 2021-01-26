|
David
P. Adongay Jr. inspects on-going construction of the
Emergency Repair of Damaged National Roads with Slips,
Slope Collapse and Landslide along Naval Caibiran Cross
Country Road, (K1041+500-K1041+590), So. Macalpe, Naval,
Biliran.
Emergency repair of damaged road with slope collapse in Biliran
underway
By
DPWH-Biliran
January 26, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
Two on-going projects: emergency repair of damaged national road
with slope collapse along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR)
are more than halfway complete.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer said that these projects are being fast-tracked
under contract with Chu Construction to accommodate huge numbers of
traffic along NCCCR.
Both projects are located
at Sitio Macalpe, Brgy. Cabibihan, Naval Biliran with road sections:
K1041+500-K1041+590 amounting to P35M and K1041+266-K1041+382
amounting to P44.8M. As of January 25, 2021, they have an
accomplishment of 83.52% and 60%, respectively. Currently, these
road sections are passable only to light vehicles for safety
measures.
“The immediate completion
of these projects is important to prevent any road accident
especially that these road sections are prone to slips, slope
collapse and landslides,” said Adongay.
According to Adongay,
major scope of work for this project involves the concreting of a
four-lane road and the installation of gabions, the first of its
kind here in the Province.
Gabion is a wire cage or
box filled with materials such as stone, concrete, sand, or soil. It
is a partially flexible block construction used for slope stability
and erosion protection in construction.
“The asset preservation
project is designed to prevent further road slips along NCCCR and
prevent road closures in this area”, said Adongay.
The road at NCCCR is
essential for residents in the town of Caibiran and to its
neighboring towns for a faster access to the only Provincial
Hospital and other basic essential services like banks and other
financial institutions in the capital town of Naval.
When completed, this
project will provide a wider and safer road for the increasing
volume of traffic along NCCCR.
From its start dates on
June 10, 2020, these projects are targeted to be completed on
February 19, 2021 and March 05, 2021.