The International
Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrates the entry into force
of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
Press Release
January 22, 2021
GENEVA – The
International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement welcomes the entry
into force today of the first instrument of international
humanitarian law to include provisions to help address the
catastrophic humanitarian consequences of using and testing nuclear
weapons.
The Treaty on the
Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) explicitly and unequivocally
prohibits the use, threat of use, development, production, testing
and stockpiling of nuclear weapons, and it obliges all States
Parties to not assist, encourage or induce anyone in any way to
engage in any activity prohibited by the Treaty.
“Today is a victory for
humanity. This Treaty – the result of more than 75 years of work –
sends a clear signal that nuclear weapons are unacceptable from a
moral, humanitarian, and now a legal point of view. It sets in
motion even higher legal barriers and an even greater stigmatization
of nuclear warheads than already exists. It allows us to imagine a
world free from these inhumane weapons as an achievable goal,” said
Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC).
Red Cross and Red Crescent
leaders celebrate the entry into force of the TPNW and salute all 51
states whose backing of the Treaty makes clear their refusal to
accept nuclear weapons as an inevitable part of the international
security architecture. They invite other world leaders, including
those of nuclear-armed states, to follow suit and join the path
toward a world free of nuclear weapons, in line with long-standing
international obligations, notably those under the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty.
The Philippines has yet to
become party to the treaty, although President Rodrigo Duterte,
during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in
September 2020, said he has asked the Philippine Senate to ratify
the TPNW, adding that “we were among those to sign it first.” The
Philippines was among the 122 States that adopted the treaty in July
2017 and was one of the 50 States that signed the treaty when it
opened on 20 September 2017.
In August 2020, on the
75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, the ICRC
and the Philippine Red Cross issued a joint statement calling on the
Philippines to join other States in ratifying the treaty and in
protecting all humanity.
The TPNW is now before the
Philippine Senate for discussion, following endorsement by its
Committee on Foreign Relations last week.
Francesco Rocca, President
of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies (IFRC), said: “The entry into force of this instrument of
international humanitarian law comes as a welcome and powerful
reminder that despite current global tensions, we can overcome even
our biggest and most entrenched challenges, in the true spirit of
multilateralism. This capacity to effectively unite and coordinate
our action should be called upon as we grapple with other global,
deadly challenges.”
The Treaty obliges states
to provide assistance, including medical care, rehabilitation and
psychological support, to victims under their jurisdiction without
discrimination, and ensure their socio-economic inclusion. It also
requires states to clear areas contaminated by nuclear use or
testing.
“The Treaty is a
ground-breaking step to address the legacy of destruction caused by
these weapons. The compelling evidence of the suffering and
devastation caused by nuclear weapons, and the threat their use may
pose to humanity’s survival, makes attempts to justify their use or
mere existence increasingly indefensible. It is extremely doubtful
that these weapons could ever be used in line with international
humanitarian law,” Mr. Maurer said.
The Treaty enters into
force as the world witnesses what happens when a public health
system is overwhelmed by patients. The needs created by a nuclear
detonation would render any meaningful health response impossible.
No health system, no government, and no aid organization is capable
of adequately responding to the health and other assistance needs
that a nuclear blast would bring.
The adoption by
nuclear-armed states of more aggressive nuclear weapons policies and
the continued modernization of nuclear weapons all worryingly point
towards an increasing risk of use of nuclear weapons. That’s why it
is imperative that we act now to prevent a nuclear detonation from
happening in the first place, by removing any use and testing of
nuclear weapons from the realm of possibility.
States Parties, which will
have their first meeting in the course of 2021, must now ensure that
the Treaty's provisions are faithfully implemented and promote its
adherence.
“The Treaty presents each
of us with a really simple question: Do we want nuclear weapons to
be banned or not? We are ready, together with our Red Cross Red
Crescent National Societies, to intensify our efforts to achieve the
broadest possible adherence to the Treaty and insist on its vision
of collective security. The entry into force of the Nuclear Ban
Treaty is the beginning, not the end, of our efforts,” Francesco
Rocca said.