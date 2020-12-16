|
More
than 60 children in Barangay Banawang, Tunga, Leyte
receive toys and goodies from employees of Department of
Agrarian Reform Regional Office 8 on December 16, 2020.
DAR continues its
tradition of sharing this holiday season
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 22, 2020
TUNGA, Leyte – Some
40 households in a remote village in this town will somehow
celebrate with joy on Christmas eve as they received a bag of
“pang-noche buena” items from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR).
With the help of barangay
officials and teachers in the area, personnel of the Support to
Operations Division of the DAR Regional Office-8, headed by Regional
Chief Admin Officer, Ma. Fe Castro, distributed on Wednesday,
December 16, bags of “pang-noche buena” items in Barangay Banawang,
a village six kilometers away from the national highway, which
crosses a river and a mountain.
Aside from the excited
housewives who received the said items, some 60 children in the area
also received goodies and toys for them to feel the spirit of
Christmas.
But before distributing
the Christmas presents, the DAR employees instill to the residents
in the area, both adults and children, the importance of social
distancing and wearing of face masks to contain the spread of the
dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), thus facemasks were
likewise provided to those who were not wearing it.
A day before, the Legal
Division of the same office, headed by Legal Chief, Atty.
Christopher Ryan Rosal, opted to distribute food packs to 40
children living at the Tacloban City by-pass road.
Yesterday, the Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries Development and Sustainability Program (ARBDSP)
Division, headed by ARBDSP chief, Melecia Ong, chose the 39 persons
deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Tacloban City Jail’s Women’s Dorm
as beneficiaries of hygiene kits.
Meanwhile, the Land Tenure
Service (LTS) Division, headed by LTS Chief, Francis Diloy,
distributed food packs and goodies today to children living in
Barangay 74 also in Tacloban City.
Regional Director Ismael
Aya-ay said, DAR-8 will continue its tradition of sharing something
out of personal generosity especially to the less fortunate this
season of giving with or without pandemic.