DTI launches
National Trade Fair Digital Mall
By
DTI-TPG-Bureau of
Domestic Trade Promotion
December 15, 2020
MAKATI CITY – In
lieu of the usual National Trade Fair (NTF) organized annually, the
Department of Trade and Industry - Bureau of Domestic Trade
Promotion (DTI-BDTP) is launching the NTF Digital Mall. This is in
response to the unprecedented challenges faced by micro, small, and
medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has
adversely impacted their operations.
To help MSMEs future-proof
their businesses as they pivot to online selling, the NTF Digital
Mall is a platform that offers continuous promotion of the food and
non-food products from the different regions, amid the physical
restrictions of the pandemic. A project of the DTI-BDTP in
collaboration with the DTI-Regional and Provincial Offices, the NTF
Digital Mall is an e-commerce platform inside the UB GlobalLinker
site.
Formally opened on
December 15, the NTF Digital Mall, like all national trade fairs,
showcases the best products of 223 MSMEs from all parts of the
country. Featured products include processed food and beverages,
gifts and souvenirs, houseware and decor, fashion accessories,
wearables, as well as health and fitness products.
For a more convenient
online shopping experience, the NTF Digital Mall features a product
catalog with a facility to search for a specific product or product
category. For easier transactions, buyers can connect with the MSMEs
via the Viber app for secure instant messaging. Visitors will also
have access to DTI webinars, and can read about the participating
exhibitors' inspirational success stories.
Digital Mall Features for MSMEs
The NTF Digital Mall is
hosted on UnionBank GlobalLinker, a free and innovative platform
that helps MSMEs grow online with tools for efficient business
management and network expansion. It is distinct from other
e-commerce platforms as it is an all-in-one accessible platform that
enables MSMEs to connect to both local and global B2B and B2C
partners, suppliers, and customers. It has networking capabilities
to help MSMEs grow and manage their business. It offers immediate
access to financial service providers, point of sale, accounting,
inventory, human resources, tax and payroll services, supply chain
management, and B2B and B2C marketplaces.
Some of the business
features offered on the NTF Digital Mall that MSMEs can readily use
are:
• Linker.Store - Connect
the MSME’s business to the world by launching their do-it-yourself
E-commerce store for free with its inventory management and data
analysis tools.
• Network – Search for and
manage a global network of potential suppliers, partners, and
customers, not just in the Philippines, but also in other parts of
Southeast Asia.
• Biz offers - Have access
to business tools that will help MSMEs manage their business, share
files, and track important events more efficiently.
• Secure multi-device
access via desktop, mobile or tablet.
• Apply online for business
loans, deposit products, and credit cards without the hassle.
• Biz Forum - Get tips and
inspiration from successful entrepreneurs. A place for discussing
new business ideas, topics and useful articles within a vibrant
business community.
To visit the site, simply
log in to https://ntfdigimall.linker.store/
For more information about
the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion, please follow their
social media accounts @BDTP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You
may also email bdtp@dti.gov.ph.