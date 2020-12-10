Castriciones
signs AO giving land to agriculture graduates
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 10, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Agriculture graduates can now avail of farmland under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) where they can apply
their knowledge on farming as Agrarian Reform Secretary Brother John
Castriciones signed Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Administrative Order No. 03, series of 2020.
During the Radyo Agraryo
program aired on Monday (December 7) over Radyo Veritas,
Castriciones announced that he had already signed the said law that
would allow agriculture graduates to become agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) of CARP’s Land Transfer Program.
The new law will take
effect 10 days after it has been published in the newspaper of
general circulation.
To qualify, DAR
Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, Luis Meinrado Pañgulayan,
explained that aside from being a graduate of a four-year
agriculture-related course, the applicant must be landless; living
within the municipality where the land to be awarded is situated;
has the aptitude to make the land productive; and not an applicant
of any other DAR’s land transfer programs.
He emphasized that an
applicant need not be a fresh graduate.
Once this new law takes
effect, Pañgulayan said, interested applicants can file letter of
intent at the Municipal Agrarian Reform Office (MARO) in their area,
and fill out the forms that will be provided to them.
A certification from the
school registrar, where they completed their studies, attesting that
the applicant is truly a graduate of an agriculture-related course
must also be submitted, Pañgulayan added.
Two weeks ago,
Castriciones shared when he distributed Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (CLOAs) in Alangalang, Leyte, that his agency is
preparing an administrative order that would grant graduates of
agriculture-related courses a maximum of three-hectare farm lot
under CARP for their laboratory.
With the signing of the
new administrative order, Castriciones calls on parents to encourage
their children to take agriculture-related courses to boost the
country’s agriculture sector.
He reported that per
inventory, there are approximately 230,000 hectares of
government-owned lands (GOL) that may be involved all over the
country.