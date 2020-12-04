|
Ninety-nine
LSP-NSB & PPG beneficiaries received livelihood packages
from DTI Asec. Niño Contreras with DTI R8 RD Celerina
Bato, DTI Leyte OIC-PD Araceli Larraga and other
government official.
DTI Leyte grants
livelihood kits to 99 former rebels, MEs in Calubian, Leyte
By
DTI-OSEC-Office of the
Assistant Secretary for PPG
December 4, 2020
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Leyte Provincial Office
grants livelihood kits to 82 former rebels (FRs) and 17 COVID-19
affected micro entrepreneurs of Calubian, Leyte during the
Livelihood Seeding Program (LSP) - Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (NSB)
and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program Distribution
of Livelihood Kits last November 19, 2020 at Brgy. Jubay, Calubian,
Leyte.
DTI Assistant Secretary
Niño Contreras, PPG Head for Visayas and Mindanao Region led the
distribution of P5,000.00 worth of sari-sari store and food
processing livelihood packages to these FRs together with Leyte
Vice-Governor Carlo P. Loreto representing Governor Dominic L.
Petilla, Representative Vicente Veloso of the 3rd District of Leyte,
Brigadier General Zosimo A. Olivares, Brigade Commander of 802
Brigade of the Philippine Army, DTI Region 8 Regional Director
Celerina T. Bato, Calubian Mayor Marciano A. Batiancela, Jr., DTI
Leyte OIC-Provincial Director Araceli D. Larraga and Capt. Roberto
Q. Beatisula, Jr., Battalion Commander of 93rd Infantry Battalion,
8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.
“We are bringing the
services of the national government through DTI and other government
agencies to the remote barangays and conflict affected areas of the
country”, says Asec. Contreras.
He also emphasized that
“President Duterte is there to help the people affected by
calamities including those former rebels who are now in one with the
government.”
The sari-sari store
package is composed of: 72 pieces of instant noodles assorted
flavor, 240 single packs of 3-in-1 coffee, 50 pcs. canned sardines,
45 corned beef and 144 sachets of detergent powder. On the other
hand, the food processing package comprised of one (1) unit
two-burner gas stove, a frying pan and an 11 kg. filled liquefied
petroleum gas tank (LPG) with accessories. In addition to the
livelihood kits, the beneficiaries also received grocery items
courtesy of Senator Bong Go who co-funded the PPG program.
Mr. Rotchel Itol, a former
rebel expressed his deep gratitude to DTI and the national
government for the assistance received:
“Thank you very much to
DTI and to our government for this PPG livelihood grant. This is a
big help us (former rebels) as we start a new life”, he said. He
encouraged all other beneficiaries to properly manage the
pangkabuhayan kit they received. “Let us nurture the livelihood
packages given by the government so this will grow and help us
improve our lives”, Itol added.
The Pangkabuhayan sa
Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program is one of the initiatives of the
government and the Department of Trade and Industry that aims to
help micro entrepreneurs and individuals who were affected by
natural and man-made calamities such as typhoons, earthquakes,
volcanic eruptions, flash floods, fires, health emergencies or
pandemics and local armed conflicts. The said program gives a fast
and easy source of initial capital in the form of livelihood kits
such as the sari-sari store and food processing package to help
micro entrepreneurs recover from the effects of a calamity and for
identified individuals like former rebels start a new business
opportunity.