

Ninety-nine LSP-NSB & PPG beneficiaries received livelihood packages from DTI Asec. Niño Contreras with DTI R8 RD Celerina Bato, DTI Leyte OIC-PD Araceli Larraga and other government official.

DTI Leyte grants livelihood kits to 99 former rebels, MEs in Calubian, Leyte

By DTI-OSEC-Office of the Assistant Secretary for PPG

December 4, 2020

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Leyte Provincial Office grants livelihood kits to 82 former rebels (FRs) and 17 COVID-19 affected micro entrepreneurs of Calubian, Leyte during the Livelihood Seeding Program (LSP) - Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (NSB) and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program Distribution of Livelihood Kits last November 19, 2020 at Brgy. Jubay, Calubian, Leyte.

DTI Assistant Secretary Niño Contreras, PPG Head for Visayas and Mindanao Region led the distribution of P5,000.00 worth of sari-sari store and food processing livelihood packages to these FRs together with Leyte Vice-Governor Carlo P. Loreto representing Governor Dominic L. Petilla, Representative Vicente Veloso of the 3rd District of Leyte, Brigadier General Zosimo A. Olivares, Brigade Commander of 802 Brigade of the Philippine Army, DTI Region 8 Regional Director Celerina T. Bato, Calubian Mayor Marciano A. Batiancela, Jr., DTI Leyte OIC-Provincial Director Araceli D. Larraga and Capt. Roberto Q. Beatisula, Jr., Battalion Commander of 93rd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

“We are bringing the services of the national government through DTI and other government agencies to the remote barangays and conflict affected areas of the country”, says Asec. Contreras.

He also emphasized that “President Duterte is there to help the people affected by calamities including those former rebels who are now in one with the government.”

The sari-sari store package is composed of: 72 pieces of instant noodles assorted flavor, 240 single packs of 3-in-1 coffee, 50 pcs. canned sardines, 45 corned beef and 144 sachets of detergent powder. On the other hand, the food processing package comprised of one (1) unit two-burner gas stove, a frying pan and an 11 kg. filled liquefied petroleum gas tank (LPG) with accessories. In addition to the livelihood kits, the beneficiaries also received grocery items courtesy of Senator Bong Go who co-funded the PPG program.

Mr. Rotchel Itol, a former rebel expressed his deep gratitude to DTI and the national government for the assistance received:

“Thank you very much to DTI and to our government for this PPG livelihood grant. This is a big help us (former rebels) as we start a new life”, he said. He encouraged all other beneficiaries to properly manage the pangkabuhayan kit they received. “Let us nurture the livelihood packages given by the government so this will grow and help us improve our lives”, Itol added.