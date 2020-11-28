Beware of the
excesses of idealism
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
November 28, 2020
TO pursue ideals is always
good. In fact, we have to encourage everyone to do so. It would show
in some way that we are driven with love, with a desire to do good.
That would be the best condition for us to be in. It would keep us
from falling into lukewarmness, complacency and laziness. And, to be
sure, we would be productive and fruitful that way. We fulfill God’s
will for us.
Just the same, we have to
be aware of the dangers that this attitude can also occasion. And
that happens when we become too idealistic that we fail to be
realistic. We get too attached to the ideal that we avoid
considering the bare realities on the ground.
In a sense we fall into
the excesses of idealism. That’s when we tend to build some kind of
ivory tower, enclosing ourselves in our own ideas, theories and
doctrines that, while useful to a certain extent, always need to be
adapted properly to the objective situation or issue at hand.
That’s when we become
armchair players in the drama of life, not realizing that ideas,
theories and doctrines are no cold, frozen things, but are meant to
dynamic, subject always to some development, deepening, and
evolution.
What is worse is that when
our ideals are not attained precisely because they are badly applied
and adapted to the realities on the ground, then we can either fall
into a deep state of disappointment and depression or into the other
extreme of forcing the ideal by using violence and even terrorism.
Both can be a consequence
of perfectionism brought about when we are too idealistic. Sad to
say, we are actually seeing both cases taking place in the world
today.
Another danger of idealism
is the common tendency to make people associate themselves only with
those who hold the same ideas as they have. This is not just a
matter of having the legitimate specialization that all of us have,
but rather of becoming a closed group that is unmindful of the
objective needs of the others. Thus, we can have the anomaly of
elitism.
It’s a subtle form of
self-indulgence that can make people unaware of their failure to
serve the real and objective needs of others because of the
badly-based self-esteem they have due to their erroneous sense of
idealism. In other words, they will not serve others if they fail to
meet the standards and criteria of their idealism.
We have to be most careful
with these dangers of idealism. What we should rather do is to be
always mindful, thoughtful and eager to know, love and serve the
others in their objective needs. In a sense, we have to get dirty
with them, because no matter how sublime our human dignity is, we
cannot deny that we always have weaknesses, failures and sins.
We have to understand that
the road to our proper human and Christian perfection, which is to
be like God as God wants us to be, is by truly serving others in
their needs.
Of course, we have to see
to it that our serving them should be oriented in the end to the
glorification of God, and not just the meeting of some human,
natural and temporal needs. But we have to do it by considering them
in their objective condition and circumstances in life, no matter
how difficult.