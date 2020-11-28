1st NSPMFC, POP celebrate National Children’s Month with 200 schoolers and non-schoolers

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

By LEVIRESA ATIS GETIGAN
November 28, 2020

CAMP CARLOS DELGADO, Catarman, Northern Samar – The First Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st NSPMFC), Philippine National Police (PNP), in a joint activity with the People’s Outreach Program (POP), celebrated the 28th National Children’s Month with 200 school and non-schoolers in Barangay Mirador, Mondragon of same province, on November 25, 2020.

1st NSPMFC National Children’s MonthNovember marks the National Children’s Month as declared by the Council of Welfare for Children (CWC). The month-long event aims to promote awareness on the children’s rights and protection.

COVID-19 has disrupted the activities in an environment where children thrive that basically affect their rights to enjoy and develop themselves; thus, the celebration.

The distress suffered by the families, coupled with restricted movement, aggravated the risks of children to certain abuses like neglect, exploitative labor, social exclusion, physical, sexual and psychological, which existed long before the spread of the dreaded corona virus.

With the theme: “Sama-samang Itaguyod ang Karapatan ng Bawat Bata sa Panahon ng Pandemya”, 1st NSPMFC, collaborated with POP and local officials of said barangay including feeding and distribution of slippers, facemask and school supplies.

Relatively, each child received copy of 1st NSPMFC’s Comic Books as additional reading materials which promote the PNP’s campaign against terrorism. Parlor games concluded a fun-filled and enjoyable Children’s Month Celebration.

Meanwhile, an orientation was simultaneously conducted to the parents and guardians to take care of their children by upholding their rights especially during this global crisis.

The significance of responsible parenting plays a primordial role in influencing the developmental competence and life course trajectories of the children.

“Our children must be treated with utmost protection. Being powerless, they become vulnerable to exploitation, violence and certain abuses. As protector of innocents and weak, we assure to stand for their security and protection and exemplify ourselves as role model to guide them along their journey,” said Police Major Edwin Oloan Jr, 1st NSPMFC Commander.

 

 