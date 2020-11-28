1st NSPMFC, POP
celebrate National Children’s Month with 200 schoolers and non-schoolers
By
LEVIRESA ATIS GETIGAN
November 28, 2020
CAMP CARLOS DELGADO,
Catarman, Northern Samar – The First Northern Samar Provincial
Mobile Force Company (1st NSPMFC), Philippine National Police (PNP),
in a joint activity with the People’s Outreach Program (POP),
celebrated the 28th National Children’s Month with 200 school and
non-schoolers in Barangay Mirador, Mondragon of same province, on
November 25, 2020.
November marks the
National Children’s Month as declared by the Council of Welfare for
Children (CWC). The month-long event aims to promote awareness on
the children’s rights and protection.
COVID-19 has disrupted the
activities in an environment where children thrive that basically
affect their rights to enjoy and develop themselves; thus, the
celebration.
The distress suffered by
the families, coupled with restricted movement, aggravated the risks
of children to certain abuses like neglect, exploitative labor,
social exclusion, physical, sexual and psychological, which existed
long before the spread of the dreaded corona virus.
With the theme:
“Sama-samang Itaguyod ang Karapatan ng Bawat Bata sa Panahon ng
Pandemya”, 1st NSPMFC, collaborated with POP and local officials of
said barangay including feeding and distribution of slippers,
facemask and school supplies.
Relatively, each child
received copy of 1st NSPMFC’s Comic Books as additional reading
materials which promote the PNP’s campaign against terrorism. Parlor
games concluded a fun-filled and enjoyable Children’s Month
Celebration.
Meanwhile, an orientation
was simultaneously conducted to the parents and guardians to take
care of their children by upholding their rights especially during
this global crisis.
The significance of
responsible parenting plays a primordial role in influencing the
developmental competence and life course trajectories of the
children.
“Our children must be
treated with utmost protection. Being powerless, they become
vulnerable to exploitation, violence and certain abuses. As
protector of innocents and weak, we assure to stand for their
security and protection and exemplify ourselves as role model to
guide them along their journey,” said Police Major Edwin Oloan Jr,
1st NSPMFC Commander.