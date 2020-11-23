

DPWH-Biliran DEO completes P35.7M road slope protection in Caibiran, Biliran

November 23, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – Motorists are now enjoying a wider and safer travel along Tomalistis Road in the town of Caibiran as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office completes the P35.7M road slope protection project.

According to David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer, the construction of road slope protection was implemented in three road sections at Tomalistis road along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR) where road slips and landslides are most likely to occur.

The said project entails the construction of 2,002.87 square meters of road slope protection (gravity wall) (left side) including re-blocking and paving of shoulder.

The District Engineer said that the completion of the said project will prevent further road slips and landslides along this road section at BCR, thereby protecting the existing national road from future damage.

“Road closures because of road slips and landslides causes inconvenience to the travelling public, the completion of this road slope protection will ensure that motorists can always have an alternative route along BCR when other road sections will be closed to traffic,” Adongay said.