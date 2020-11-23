|
Completed
construction of road slope protection in Brgy.
Tomalistis, Caibiran, Biliran.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
completes P35.7M road slope protection in Caibiran, Biliran
Press Release
November 23, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
Motorists are now enjoying a wider and safer travel along Tomalistis
Road in the town of Caibiran as the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office completes the
P35.7M road slope protection project.
According to David P.
Adongay Jr., District Engineer, the construction of road slope
protection was implemented in three road sections at Tomalistis road
along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR) where road slips and
landslides are most likely to occur.
The said project entails
the construction of 2,002.87 square meters of road slope protection
(gravity wall) (left side) including re-blocking and paving of
shoulder.
The District Engineer said
that the completion of the said project will prevent further road
slips and landslides along this road section at BCR, thereby
protecting the existing national road from future damage.
“Road closures because of
road slips and landslides causes inconvenience to the travelling
public, the completion of this road slope protection will ensure
that motorists can always have an alternative route along BCR when
other road sections will be closed to traffic,” Adongay said.
Moreover, the road slope
protection project will preserve the existing concrete road
subjected to wear and tear of heavy equipment and vehicles. This
will earn the government savings in rehabilitating damaged pavement
in the future caused by slips and soil collapse.