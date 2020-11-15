Four multi-purpose buildings constructed for different barangays

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

November 15, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – Four (4) multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) were built in Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita and Gandara with a total allocation of P33 million, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

One of these MPBs was from Barangay Dumaloong in Gandara which will serve as a day-care center that will be used by children in the barangay and allotted with P3 million. Two (2) other MPBs were also built in Calbayog City. One was built in Barangay Danao 1 that was made as a covered court while the MPB in Barangay Guin-on was designed as a basketball court. They were both allotted P5 million each.

The three (3) MPBs were drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.

Another completed MPB in Barangay Arapison is allotted with P20 million from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2019. This comes with three (3) comfort rooms including those for persons with disability (PWDs).