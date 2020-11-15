Four
multi-purpose buildings constructed for different barangays
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 15, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY –
Four (4) multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) were built in Calbayog City,
Sta. Margarita and Gandara with a total allocation of P33 million,
said Samar First District Engineering Office.
One of these MPBs was from
Barangay Dumaloong in Gandara which will serve as a day-care center
that will be used by children in the barangay and allotted with P3
million. Two (2) other MPBs were also built in Calbayog City. One
was built in Barangay Danao 1 that was made as a covered court while
the MPB in Barangay Guin-on was designed as a basketball court. They
were both allotted P5 million each.
The three (3) MPBs were
drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.
Another completed MPB in
Barangay Arapison is allotted with P20 million from the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2019. This comes with three (3) comfort
rooms including those for persons with disability (PWDs).
DPWH is doing its part in
developing the communities as a whole, by providing MPBs that can
serve as venues for livelihood seminars, medical and dental
missions, feeding programs, recreational events, sports
competitions, and other activities. The buildings are also designed
to provide temporary shelter for local residents in the event of
flooding during typhoons and other calamities.