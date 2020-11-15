The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Two road projects completed by Samar 1

DAR subdivides lot in Samar town despite rise of COVID-19 cases

Delineating the socio-economic impact of coal-fired power plants on everyday life

Eastern Visayas inflation rate declines to 1.8% in September

Pre-school show “Tish Tash” all set for worldwide distribution

Tourism road leading to Talustusan falls in Biliran now halfway complete

Beware of the Judas Iscariot syndrome

Bridge detours damaged by TS Quinta in Biliran completes restoration

 
 

 

 

Four multi-purpose buildings constructed for different barangays

Brgy. Arapison multi-purpose building

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 15, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – Four (4) multi-purpose buildings (MPBs) were built in Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita and Gandara with a total allocation of P33 million, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

One of these MPBs was from Barangay Dumaloong in Gandara which will serve as a day-care center that will be used by children in the barangay and allotted with P3 million. Two (2) other MPBs were also built in Calbayog City. One was built in Barangay Danao 1 that was made as a covered court while the MPB in Barangay Guin-on was designed as a basketball court. They were both allotted P5 million each.

The three (3) MPBs were drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.

Another completed MPB in Barangay Arapison is allotted with P20 million from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2019. This comes with three (3) comfort rooms including those for persons with disability (PWDs).

DPWH is doing its part in developing the communities as a whole, by providing MPBs that can serve as venues for livelihood seminars, medical and dental missions, feeding programs, recreational events, sports competitions, and other activities. The buildings are also designed to provide temporary shelter for local residents in the event of flooding during typhoons and other calamities.

 

 