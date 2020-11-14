Two road projects completed by Samar 1

By VENUS VILLANUEVA

November 14, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction and rehabilitation of two barangay roads in the first district of Samar.

One of the completed projects is the rehabilitation of población roads in Pagsanghan, Samar. The P19.4-million project is a five-meter wide concrete road covering a span of 1.112 kilometers.

To further support the improvement of the said roads, the project covers 327 meters of open line canal for drainage. This is an essential structure to avoid flooding in the town proper where most of the residential areas in the barangay are located. Slope protection structure of 96 meters in length, are also installed to prevent erosion since some parts of the población roads are located alongside of Gandara River which passes through the west part of the barangay.

On the other hand, a concrete road in Brgy. Cabungaan, Tarangnan, Samar is constructed with 0.758 lane-kilometers length (2.5 meters wide) of concrete roads, amounting to P4.5-million.

This project supplements the existing provincial roads connecting Brgy. Cabungaan to the town proper of the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar, providing for a more convenient transport of goods and people in the barangay.