Two road projects
completed by Samar 1
By
VENUS VILLANUEVA
November 14, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering Office has completed the construction and rehabilitation
of two barangay roads in the first district of Samar.
One of the completed
projects is the rehabilitation of población roads in Pagsanghan,
Samar. The P19.4-million project is a five-meter wide concrete road
covering a span of 1.112 kilometers.
To further support the
improvement of the said roads, the project covers 327 meters of open
line canal for drainage. This is an essential structure to avoid
flooding in the town proper where most of the residential areas in
the barangay are located. Slope protection structure of 96 meters in
length, are also installed to prevent erosion since some parts of
the población roads are located alongside of Gandara River which
passes through the west part of the barangay.
On the other hand, a
concrete road in Brgy. Cabungaan, Tarangnan, Samar is constructed
with 0.758 lane-kilometers length (2.5 meters wide) of concrete
roads, amounting to P4.5-million.
This project supplements
the existing provincial roads connecting Brgy. Cabungaan to the town
proper of the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar, providing for a more
convenient transport of goods and people in the barangay.
Both projects, which are
funded through the district’s Local Infrastructure Program aims to
help improve the quality of transportation by providing a safe,
efficient, and reliable infrastructure thus contributing to the
economic growth of the community.