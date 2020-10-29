|
The
aerial view of the on-going construction of access road
leading to Talustusan Falls in Naval, Biliran. The
project involves the concreting of existing gravel road
and a rehabilitation of existing damaged paved road with
a length of 1.215-kilometer two lane road.
Tourism road
leading to Talustusan falls in Biliran now halfway complete
By
DPWH Biliran
October 29, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District
Engineering Office’s (DPWH-BDEO’s) access road project leading to
Talustusan Falls in Naval town is now halfway complete.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer said that the project is being fast-tracked for
completion on January 03, 2021, the revised expiry date.
“Not only the tourists
will benefit from this project but also the farmers along this road
project will enjoy a wider, safer, and convenient transport of
agricultural products to market centers,” said Adongay.
The improvement of access
road leading to Talustusan Falls involves the road opening and
concreting and rehabilitation of existing damaged paved road at
Sitio Magtaran-an, Brgy. Talustusan with a length of 1.215-kilometer
two lane road.
This project is
implemented under fiscal year 2020 with a contract amount of P31.3M.
DPWH in convergence with
the Department of Tourism (DOT) has allotted P105M under multi-year
funding to enhance the hidden waterfalls in the province.
The fund will be
implemented by phases from year 2020-2022 with a total length of
4.715-Kilometer two-lane road with a width of 6.10-meter and a
thickness of 0.23-meter.
The completion of this
project by phases will help boost tourism in the province. Walking
time will also be reduced from 30-40 minutes to just 3-5 minutes to
reach the waterfalls.