

The aerial view of the on-going construction of access road leading to Talustusan Falls in Naval, Biliran. The project involves the concreting of existing gravel road and a rehabilitation of existing damaged paved road with a length of 1.215-kilometer two lane road.

Tourism road leading to Talustusan falls in Biliran now halfway complete

By DPWH Biliran

October 29, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office’s (DPWH-BDEO’s) access road project leading to Talustusan Falls in Naval town is now halfway complete.

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that the project is being fast-tracked for completion on January 03, 2021, the revised expiry date.

“Not only the tourists will benefit from this project but also the farmers along this road project will enjoy a wider, safer, and convenient transport of agricultural products to market centers,” said Adongay.

The improvement of access road leading to Talustusan Falls involves the road opening and concreting and rehabilitation of existing damaged paved road at Sitio Magtaran-an, Brgy. Talustusan with a length of 1.215-kilometer two lane road.

This project is implemented under fiscal year 2020 with a contract amount of P31.3M.

DPWH in convergence with the Department of Tourism (DOT) has allotted P105M under multi-year funding to enhance the hidden waterfalls in the province.

The fund will be implemented by phases from year 2020-2022 with a total length of 4.715-Kilometer two-lane road with a width of 6.10-meter and a thickness of 0.23-meter.