BotiCARD opens pharmacy in Oroquieta City

By CARD MRI

October 23, 2020

SAN PABLO CITY – BotiCARD opens its 12th branch in Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental to provide its healthcare products and services to the local community on October 19, 2020.

To comply to minimum health protocols, CARD MRI executive committee members and senior advisers attended the branch opening via online conference. Said BotiCARD President Rosenda P. Aquino, “The pandemic will not be a hindrance in achieving our goal. At a time like this, we know that we are needed the most by our clients and the general public.”

Reinforcing CARD MRI’s mission

The Oroquieta Branch is the third branch of BotiCARD in Mindanao which is strategically located beside the CARD MRI Rizal Bank-Oroquieta Branch. Aside from the banking institution, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD MBA are also present in the City. “With the additional force of the pharmacy of CARD MRI, empowering communities is already on the horizon. We are intensifying our approach to fight the different facets of poverty,” said Aquino.

Aquino also added that, “BotiCARD is not an ordinary pharmacy. Aside from providing quality generic medicines, we also provide primary healthcare services to CARD clients and staff and the communities to ensure their wellness.”

Meanwhile, CARD RBI President and CEO Elma B. Valenzuela shares her commitment in helping the institution meets its mandate of providing health care products and services to the community. With thousands of clients of the microfinance-oriented rural bank in the area, its staff are in full support by introducing the additional service of CARD MRI to its clients in Oroquieta. “As we are one with the overarching goal of CARD MRI in eradicating poverty, we will empower one another to also empower the local communities,” said Valenzuela.

The direction towards a healthy community

The pharmacy advocates the use of generic medicines as it is more affordable and as effective as branded medicines. In partnership with the Microfinance and Health Protection (MaHP) Program of CARD MRI, it also provides free medical services through clinics located in various communities.

The institution is guided in achieving its mission by providing genuine service to its clients and the communities. “We will not wait for our clients to come, but we will bring our services closer to the communities to provide them equal and inclusive opportunities for all.”

Armeda Villasin, one of the clients of CARD RBI in Oroquieta, shares that she is very much grateful for CARD MRI. “CARD is a good institution because it provides numerous benefits to its members to ensure that every family is secured.”

BotiCARD also eyes to develop loanable medicine and wellness products to be offered to CARD clients to encourage them to prioritize their health.

