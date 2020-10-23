BotiCARD opens
pharmacy in Oroquieta City
By
CARD MRI
October 23, 2020
SAN PABLO CITY –
BotiCARD opens its 12th branch in Oroquieta City in Misamis
Occidental to provide its healthcare products and services to the
local community on October 19, 2020.
To comply to minimum
health protocols, CARD MRI executive committee members and senior
advisers attended the branch opening via online conference. Said
BotiCARD President Rosenda P. Aquino, “The pandemic will not be a
hindrance in achieving our goal. At a time like this, we know that
we are needed the most by our clients and the general public.”
Reinforcing CARD MRI’s mission
The Oroquieta Branch is
the third branch of BotiCARD in Mindanao which is strategically
located beside the CARD MRI Rizal Bank-Oroquieta Branch. Aside from
the banking institution, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD
MBA are also present in the City. “With the additional force of the
pharmacy of CARD MRI, empowering communities is already on the
horizon. We are intensifying our approach to fight the different
facets of poverty,” said Aquino.
Aquino also added that,
“BotiCARD is not an ordinary pharmacy. Aside from providing quality
generic medicines, we also provide primary healthcare services to
CARD clients and staff and the communities to ensure their
wellness.”
Meanwhile, CARD RBI
President and CEO Elma B. Valenzuela shares her commitment in
helping the institution meets its mandate of providing health care
products and services to the community. With thousands of clients of
the microfinance-oriented rural bank in the area, its staff are in
full support by introducing the additional service of CARD MRI to
its clients in Oroquieta. “As we are one with the overarching goal
of CARD MRI in eradicating poverty, we will empower one another to
also empower the local communities,” said Valenzuela.
The direction towards a healthy community
The pharmacy advocates the
use of generic medicines as it is more affordable and as effective
as branded medicines. In partnership with the Microfinance and
Health Protection (MaHP) Program of CARD MRI, it also provides free
medical services through clinics located in various communities.
The institution is guided
in achieving its mission by providing genuine service to its clients
and the communities. “We will not wait for our clients to come, but
we will bring our services closer to the communities to provide them
equal and inclusive opportunities for all.”
Armeda Villasin, one of
the clients of CARD RBI in Oroquieta, shares that she is very much
grateful for CARD MRI. “CARD is a good institution because it
provides numerous benefits to its members to ensure that every
family is secured.”
BotiCARD also eyes to
develop loanable medicine and wellness products to be offered to
CARD clients to encourage them to prioritize their health.
Service realization
BotiCARD was an idea
conceived from CARD MRI’s partnership with Freedom from Hunger in
2011. Fighting poverty means not only providing access to financial
products and services but addressing its different aspects. With
poor health and inaccessible healthcare services, the poor will
suffer even more. Boosting people’s health and providing quality
medicines and healthcare services are ways to break the vicious
circle of poverty. This is BotiCARD’s support to CARD MRI’s mission
in ending poverty in the country.