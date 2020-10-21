CARD, Inc. adapts to the new normal with CARD Sulit Padala and konek2CARD

By CARD MRI

October 21, 2020

SAN PABLO CITY – As part of its mission to provide accessible services to its clients amid the COVID-19 health crisis, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), a member of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), opens more CARD Sulit Padala outlets in Visayas and Mindanao.

CARD Sulit Padala is now available in 116 CARD, Inc. unit offices nationwide. Through this domestic remittance service, clients can now pay for their loans and receive remittances not only from CARD, Inc. outlets but also from other financial institutions under CARD MRI namely CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD MRI Rizal Bank which also have more than 300 outlets nationwide.

CARD Sulit Padala is also known for its "piso" or one-peso charge for first time money senders and its minimum rates for those sending remittances anywhere in the Philippines.

CARD, Inc. Executive Director Jocelyn Dequito highlighted the importance of CARD Sulit Padala as the country transitions to a New Normal. “As we adapt to a better normal, we want to continuously give our clients the easiest and convenient remittance services where they can experience a hassle-free sending and receiving of money anywhere in the Philippines,” Dequito said.

Konek2CARD agents

Dequito also mentioned that their clients can now pay their loans through konek2CARD agents in their barangays. This is another way for the institution to bring an easier way of paying their loan dues wherein clients do not need to travel to CARD offices. “CARD is exerting more effort to adapt to the new normal and bring safer transactions to our clients. This initiative will surely help our clients especially this time when many of us are still carefully complying to health and safety protocols,” said Dequito.