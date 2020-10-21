CARD, Inc. adapts
to the new normal with CARD Sulit Padala and konek2CARD
By
CARD MRI
October 21, 2020
SAN PABLO CITY – As
part of its mission to provide accessible services to its clients
amid the COVID-19 health crisis, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), a
member of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), opens
more CARD Sulit Padala outlets in Visayas and Mindanao.
CARD Sulit Padala is now
available in 116 CARD, Inc. unit offices nationwide. Through this
domestic remittance service, clients can now pay for their loans and
receive remittances not only from CARD, Inc. outlets but also from
other financial institutions under CARD MRI namely CARD Bank, CARD
SME Bank, and CARD MRI Rizal Bank which also have more than 300
outlets nationwide.
CARD Sulit Padala is also
known for its "piso" or one-peso charge for first time money senders
and its minimum rates for those sending remittances anywhere in the
Philippines.
CARD, Inc. Executive
Director Jocelyn Dequito highlighted the importance of CARD Sulit
Padala as the country transitions to a New Normal. “As we adapt to a
better normal, we want to continuously give our clients the easiest
and convenient remittance services where they can experience a
hassle-free sending and receiving of money anywhere in the
Philippines,” Dequito said.
Konek2CARD agents
Dequito also mentioned
that their clients can now pay their loans through konek2CARD agents
in their barangays. This is another way for the institution to bring
an easier way of paying their loan dues wherein clients do not need
to travel to CARD offices. “CARD is exerting more effort to adapt to
the new normal and bring safer transactions to our clients. This
initiative will surely help our clients especially this time when
many of us are still carefully complying to health and safety
protocols,” said Dequito.
She also explained that
expanding CARD’s payment channels is beneficial to its million
clients in the Philippines. "We encourage our clients to opt for our
alternative ways to lessen physical contact and immobilize the
spread of the virus and ensure their safety."