RTF-8 ELCAC vows
stronger coordination to attain peace by 2022
Press Release
October 12, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Regional Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC)
on Friday, October 9, 2020 in a hybrid physical and virtual meeting
presided by Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, the Cabinet Officer for
Regional Development and Security (CORDS) resolved to heighten
agency coordination.
This was in view of the
Regional Peace and Development Roadmap to attain a just and lasting
peace by the year 2022. It was learned that the budget for the
target barangays in 2020 was diverted to address the COVID-19
pandemic, but that the priority projects have been included in the
proposed 2021 ELCAC budget.
CORDS Del Rosario informed
that the National Task Force has been lobbying for the approval of
the 2021 ELCAC funds which is being opposed by the Makabayan Bloc.
The ELCAC funds is intended for PPAs of the barangays, and will not
be released to the national agencies.
Eastern Samar Governor Ben
Evardone shared that the Governors’ League has passed a resolution
to adopt the ELCAC Budget and has forwarded the same to the Senate
and House of Representative copy furnished Makabayan Bloc.
Meanwhile the DILG and the
Office of Civil Defense presented the accomplishments of the
Regional Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (RIATF-EID) as
well as the Regional Task Force on COVID-19 (RTF-COVID 19) to
provide the context to the peace challenges posed by the pandemic.
Meanwhile Leyte Governor
Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla, chair of the Regional Development
Council, said that poverty is the greatest recruiter of insurgency.
He stressed that the road to peace must always pass through economic
development. To this, Governor Evardone who chairs the EV Regional
Peace and Order Council, said that his province has formed an
Anti-Poverty Team to focus its efforts in implementing projects
intended to address insurgency.
CORD8 Del Rosario praised
RTF8 ELCAC for its accomplishments. He said that the targets remain
the same that’s why the Task Force needs to implement its catch up
plan. Various organizations should be invited so that there will be
coordination and optimization of the resources. Meanwhile National
Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon commended RTF8 for being the
first region to deploy the RCSP teams, which has resulted to several
cleared barangays for 2020.
Meanwhile the Task Force
passed a resolution endorsing the inclusion of the 93 barangays
cleared in 2020 for possible funding in the 2021 budget Samar 2nd
District Cong. Sharee Ann T Tan will be the “spokesperson or voice
of Region 8” in Congress for the approval of funds. She requested
from the NSC that she be given a copy of documents as proof to the
approval of ELCAC funds. NSC will coordinate with Cong. Tan on this
matter.
Under this proposal each
target barangay will be given P20M. The menu of PPAs are the
following:
• Farm to Market Roads (FMR)
for P12M each (DA & DPWH)
• Schools for P3M each
(DEPED)
• Waterworks and
irrigation projects worth P2M each (DILG)
• Health stations at P1.5M
worth each (DOH)
• Reforestation/ National
Greening Project worth P1.5M each (DENR)
• A total of P1.86B for 93
barangays is being eyed for allocation to Region 8.
Gov. Petilla for his part
expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Senator
Bong Go for approving the Kaulisihan funds in Baybay City, Inopan
and Hilongos, all in the Province of Leyte. The approval of P640M
worth of FMR projects was already endorsed by RDC8 for approval in
the 2021 budget. DILG together with the NEDA Regional Office serve
as the secretariat to the RTF8 ELCAC.