Samar 1 completes phase 2 of Barangays Macatingog-Dawo FMR

Macatingog-Dawo Farm-to-Market Road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 8, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office completed Phase II of the Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) in Barangay Macatingog to Barangay Dawo.

The concrete road built at Barangay Macatingog spans 440 linear meters and a width of five (5) meters. The project continues at a junction in Barangay Dawo wherein another 170 linear meters of another concrete road was made with a 6-meter width.

This road will connect Barangay Macatingog to the rest of the Barangays that will allow them passage to Pilar Road and to the main highway going to the local markets. This connectivity of roads allows farmers and residents to travel faster thus, decreasing the income losses and safely transport their goods or produce to the markets.

This convergence project with the Department of Agriculture (DA) is allotted with more than P9.9 million. A continuous partnership with DA and DPWH will allow our farmers access to the local markets in a timely manner and increase agricultural productivity.

 

 