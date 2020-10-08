Samar 1 completes
phase 2 of Barangays Macatingog-Dawo FMR
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 8, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office completed Phase II of the
Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) in Barangay Macatingog to Barangay Dawo.
The concrete road built at
Barangay Macatingog spans 440 linear meters and a width of five (5)
meters. The project continues at a junction in Barangay Dawo wherein
another 170 linear meters of another concrete road was made with a
6-meter width.
This road will connect
Barangay Macatingog to the rest of the Barangays that will allow
them passage to Pilar Road and to the main highway going to the
local markets. This connectivity of roads allows farmers and
residents to travel faster thus, decreasing the income losses and
safely transport their goods or produce to the markets.
This convergence project
with the Department of Agriculture (DA) is allotted with more than
P9.9 million. A continuous partnership with DA and DPWH will allow
our farmers access to the local markets in a timely manner and
increase agricultural productivity.