Samar cops nab 5 wanted persons and 2 other offenders in a 7-day police operations

By Samar PPO
September 30, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) under the leadership of PCol Glenn Oliver Comision Cinco, Officer In-Charge, arrested 1 Most Wanted Person listed as Rank Nr. 3 of Municipal Level and 4 other wanted persons; and 2 illegal fishers during a 7-day province-wide police operations from September 21-28, 2020.

Personnel of Catbalogan City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa, Chief of Police, nabbed 2 other wanted persons for violations of Sec. 22 (a) of R.A. 8282 (SSS Law) and R.A.9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004), respectively.

Personnel of Basey Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Michael N Oraller, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for violation of P.D. 1602 (Illegal Gambling Law), who was then released after posting corresponding bail.

Personnel of Daram Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 fishermen for violation of Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 19 series of 2017, who were then released after paying the corresponding penalty.

Personnel of Gandara Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Joselito T Tabada, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 MWP listed as Rank No. 3 of Municipal Level for the crime of Murder.

Personnel of San Jorge Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 other wanted person for the crime of Frustrated Homicide.

Through the intensified campaign of anti-criminality and illegalities under the helm of the present administration, PD CINCO firmly supports these advocacies and further encourages everyone to strengthen and reinforce the existing laws and policies to prevent and control crimes and maintain peace and order in the Province of Samar.

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. I am very optimistic that we will continue to achieve our goals as we continue to perform our duties as snappy police officers and law enforcers,” PD Cinco stated.

 

 