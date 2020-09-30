Samar cops nab 5
wanted persons and 2 other offenders in a 7-day police operations
By
Samar PPO
September 30, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) under the
leadership of PCol Glenn Oliver Comision Cinco, Officer In-Charge,
arrested 1 Most Wanted Person listed as Rank Nr. 3 of Municipal
Level and 4 other wanted persons; and 2 illegal fishers during a
7-day province-wide police operations from September 21-28, 2020.
Personnel of Catbalogan
City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa,
Chief of Police, nabbed 2 other wanted persons for violations of
Sec. 22 (a) of R.A. 8282 (SSS Law) and R.A.9262 (Anti-Violence
Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004), respectively.
Personnel of Basey
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Michael N
Oraller, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for
violation of P.D. 1602 (Illegal Gambling Law), who was then released
after posting corresponding bail.
Personnel of Daram
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A
Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 fishermen for violation of
Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 19
series of 2017, who were then released after paying the
corresponding penalty.
Personnel of Gandara
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Joselito T
Tabada, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 MWP listed as Rank No. 3 of
Municipal Level for the crime of Murder.
Personnel of San Jorge
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G
Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 other wanted person for the
crime of Frustrated Homicide.
Through the intensified
campaign of anti-criminality and illegalities under the helm of the
present administration, PD CINCO firmly supports these advocacies
and further encourages everyone to strengthen and reinforce the
existing laws and policies to prevent and control crimes and
maintain peace and order in the Province of Samar.
“Optimism is the faith
that leads to achievement. I am very optimistic that we will
continue to achieve our goals as we continue to perform our duties
as snappy police officers and law enforcers,” PD Cinco stated.