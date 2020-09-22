The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

World church leaders denounce rights violations in the Philippines

P3.4-M TUPAD grants benefit 679 Leyteňos

EU resolution on rights situation in PH a welcome step towards reckoning and accountability

P24.2M Mapuyo to Palayan FMR, Phase 2 in Biliran kicks off construction

PNVSCA convenes first batch of LGU volunteerism focal persons’ coordination meeting

Inflation rate in EV increases further to 2.3% in August 2020

Giving and receiving Christ

Govt troops rescue two minors, cry rape versus NPA

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

 

DPWH-BDEO to complete Almeria bypass road by fourth quarter of 2020

Almeria bypass road

By DPWH Biliran
September 22, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – Works are now on-going for the construction of Almeria Bypass Road project in Biliran which is set to be completed this year by the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO).

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that the project is now in full swing and being fast-track for completion by 4th quarter of the year, 2020.

“Expect a wider and safer road and bridge when travelling in Almeria town as soon as this project will be completed,” said Adongay.

The project starts from Sitio Daro traversing rice fields all the way to upper Look in Almeria town. It is implemented in two phases with a total length of 1.262 km. 4-lane roadway and a 20.0 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes) amounting to P95.8M.

First phase of the project amounting to P83.1M includes road opening, slope protection, bridge construction and a road concreting of a 0.879-kilometer four lane road while phase two of the project includes a 0.383 kilometer four-lane road concreting.

According to Adongay, the project was prioritized in lieu of the road widening project on the main highway of Almeria where numerous residents will be affected.

“As per inspection, bridge construction is already completed while road concreting is continuously done to meet the target date of completion,” said Adongay.

 

 