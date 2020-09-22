DPWH-BDEO to complete Almeria bypass road by fourth quarter of 2020

By DPWH Biliran

September 22, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – Works are now on-going for the construction of Almeria Bypass Road project in Biliran which is set to be completed this year by the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO).

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that the project is now in full swing and being fast-track for completion by 4th quarter of the year, 2020.

“Expect a wider and safer road and bridge when travelling in Almeria town as soon as this project will be completed,” said Adongay.

The project starts from Sitio Daro traversing rice fields all the way to upper Look in Almeria town. It is implemented in two phases with a total length of 1.262 km. 4-lane roadway and a 20.0 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes) amounting to P95.8M.

First phase of the project amounting to P83.1M includes road opening, slope protection, bridge construction and a road concreting of a 0.879-kilometer four lane road while phase two of the project includes a 0.383 kilometer four-lane road concreting.

According to Adongay, the project was prioritized in lieu of the road widening project on the main highway of Almeria where numerous residents will be affected.