DPWH-BDEO to
complete Almeria bypass road by fourth quarter of 2020
By
DPWH Biliran
September 22, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
Works are now on-going for the construction of Almeria Bypass Road
project in Biliran which is set to be completed this year by the
Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO).
David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that the project is now
in full swing and being fast-track for completion by 4th quarter of
the year, 2020.
“Expect a wider and safer road and bridge when travelling in Almeria
town as soon as this project will be completed,” said Adongay.
The project starts from Sitio Daro traversing rice fields all the
way to upper Look in Almeria town. It is implemented in two phases
with a total length of 1.262 km. 4-lane roadway and a 20.0 ln.m
Bridge (4 lanes) amounting to P95.8M.
First phase of the project amounting to P83.1M includes road
opening, slope protection, bridge construction and a road concreting
of a 0.879-kilometer four lane road while phase two of the project
includes a 0.383 kilometer four-lane road concreting.
According to Adongay, the project was prioritized in lieu of the
road widening project on the main highway of Almeria where numerous
residents will be affected.
“As per inspection, bridge construction is already completed while
road concreting is continuously done to meet the target date of
completion,” said Adongay.