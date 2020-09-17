

On-going road opening for the concreting project of Brgy. Mapuyo to Palayan ng Bayan FMR, Phase II, Brgy. Mapuyo, Kawayan, Biliran. This project is under contract with Roving Premiere Contractors Inc. amounting to P24.2M.

P24.2M Mapuyo to Palayan FMR, Phase 2 in Biliran kicks off construction

By DPWH Biliran

September 17, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) has started the construction of the P24.2M Mapuyo to Palayan ng Bayan Farm to Market Road (FMR) project in Mapuyo village in Kawayan town.

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said that this is already the second phase of the project which includes the road opening and concreting of a 1-kilometer two lane road including drainage and slope protection.

From its start date on August 17, 2020, this project is target to be completed on March 04, 2021.

According to Adongay, BDEO has already completed phase 1 of the project in 2016 which includes the road opening and concreting of 783-meter two lane road in Mapuyo village amounting to P9.8M.

“This road project aims to connect Mapuyo Village in Kawayan town to Palayan ng Bayan in Caucab village in Almeria town.” said Adongay.

Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that more or less 4-kilometer road is still needed to concrete to connect the two towns. The said project is implemented under its local infrastructure program in convergence with the Department of Agriculture (D.A).

Sitio Palayan in Caucab village in Almeria town is found at the foot of Mount Panamao and is abundant with abaca and “palay” thus, derived the name “Palayan ng Bayan,” as rice terraces were carved in the mountains.