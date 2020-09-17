P24.2M Mapuyo to Palayan FMR, Phase 2 in Biliran kicks off construction

|
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) has started the construction of the
P24.2M Mapuyo to Palayan ng Bayan Farm to Market Road (FMR) project
in Mapuyo village in Kawayan town.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer said that this is already the second phase of the
project which includes the road opening and concreting of a
1-kilometer two lane road including drainage and slope protection.
From its start date on
August 17, 2020, this project is target to be completed on March 04,
2021.
According to Adongay, BDEO
has already completed phase 1 of the project in 2016 which includes
the road opening and concreting of 783-meter two lane road in Mapuyo
village amounting to P9.8M.
“This road project aims to
connect Mapuyo Village in Kawayan town to Palayan ng Bayan in Caucab
village in Almeria town.” said Adongay.
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete,
Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that more or less
4-kilometer road is still needed to concrete to connect the two
towns. The said project is implemented under its local
infrastructure program in convergence with the Department of
Agriculture (D.A).
Sitio Palayan in Caucab
village in Almeria town is found at the foot of Mount Panamao and is
abundant with abaca and “palay” thus, derived the name “Palayan ng
Bayan,” as rice terraces were carved in the mountains.
The completion of this
project will provide a safe, convenience and faster mobility of
agricultural products to the nearby towns.