Govt troops
rescue two minors, cry rape versus NPA
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 15, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – Two 14-year-old girls were rescued while two
terrorists were arrested in a clash between the government troops
and members of the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Rizal,
Kananga, Leyte at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020.
The rescue operation was
conducted by the troops of 93rd Infantry Battalion after local
residents complained about the presence of armed men who were
conducting illegal activities together with some minors who were
evidently forced to join the terrorist group.
A ten-minute firefight
broke out when government troops encountered about 10 CNTs, a
soldier named PFC Nicxon Tomenio paid the ultimate sacrifice while
an undetermined wounded CNTs were able to withdrew.
The clash also resulted in
the arrest of two CNT members while two minors were rescued and were
turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO).
Seized during the clash
were one cal.45 pistol and ammunition reportedly owned by terrorist
leader Juanito Selleza alias ‘Tibor/Larry/Jay’, cellphone,
electronic gadgets, oral contraceptives, Anakpawis ID cards, ID of
certain Tabang as Sinirangang Bisayas member and various subversive
documents. An AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition were later
recovered at 6:30 a.m. of Monday during the pursuit operation.
Women as sex slaves,
minors included
The minors revealed that
some of the women including minors were sexually abused and were
forced to take oral contraceptives by the NPAs.
During the past
operations, anti-pregnancy pills were also recovered in an encounter
by the 20th Infantry Battalion a few months ago in Northern Samar.
Brigadier General Zosimo
A. Oliveros, Commander of 802nd Infantry Brigade, condemns the NPA
for their abuse and utter disregard of the rights of women and
children.
"This act by the NPA of
abusing women including minors is monstrosity at its worst! We hold
the NPA and their coddlers accountable against such crimes against
the people. Our soldiers will continue to conduct security measures
to protect communities from such criminals and we thank the local
residents for making sure their own locality is safe from such
threats to peace,” Oliveros said.
NPA used human shield
In the middle of the
clash, the NPA terrorists took children and used them as human
shield. Soldiers were not able to fire their weapons specifically
when the terrorist leader named Tibor took a child in his bid to
escape.
Lieutenant Colonel Roberto
Q. Beatisula, Commanding Officer of 93rd Infantry Battalion,
condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists in using civilians
especially children as human shield.
"These NPA terrorists are
cowards! To use civilians especially children as human shield is
inhumane! And is a clear violation of Human Rights. Our troops will
do everything necessary to make these NPA terrorists face the bar of
justice and pay for their crimes against humanity,” Beatisula said.
Same NPA group perpetrated
Inopacan massacre
The group of NPA
terrorists encountered by the security forces were reportedly the
remnants of the same notorious NPA group responsible in the
‘Inopacan Massacre’ who killed many civilians including their own
members during their ‘Oplan Ahos’, ‘Missing Link’, ‘Zombie’ and
numerous other moves by the communist terrorists in killing
civilians and purging their own ranks.
Use and manipulation of
legal organizations
The recovery of numerous
IDs of Anakpawis, a partylist group with active representative in
congress and Sinirangan Bisayas, a human rights Non-Government
Organization (NGO), brings to the fore the schemes of the CNTs in
using legal organizations to pursue their armed struggle.
Brigadier General Oliveros
called on the legitimate People’s Organization (PO) to conduct
appropriate actions to protect their own members to avoid being
manipulated by armed terrorists.
"We call on the officials
of NGOs, POs and other civil society organizations to protect their
people. Do not let armed elements recruit your members. We also call
on the members of every organization to carefully examine if they
are being exploited and manipulated by groups wanting to destroy our
country. Let us help each other in protecting our communities,”
Oliveros said.
Last year, the Philippine
government contingent was sent abroad to talk with various
international organizations in exposing the schemes of the CNT in
manipulating civil society organizations and using legitimate issues
to secretly support the armed terroristic activities of the NPA.