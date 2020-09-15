Govt troops rescue two minors, cry rape versus NPA

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 15, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – Two 14-year-old girls were rescued while two terrorists were arrested in a clash between the government troops and members of the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Rizal, Kananga, Leyte at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The rescue operation was conducted by the troops of 93rd Infantry Battalion after local residents complained about the presence of armed men who were conducting illegal activities together with some minors who were evidently forced to join the terrorist group.

A ten-minute firefight broke out when government troops encountered about 10 CNTs, a soldier named PFC Nicxon Tomenio paid the ultimate sacrifice while an undetermined wounded CNTs were able to withdrew.

The clash also resulted in the arrest of two CNT members while two minors were rescued and were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO).

Seized during the clash were one cal.45 pistol and ammunition reportedly owned by terrorist leader Juanito Selleza alias ‘Tibor/Larry/Jay’, cellphone, electronic gadgets, oral contraceptives, Anakpawis ID cards, ID of certain Tabang as Sinirangang Bisayas member and various subversive documents. An AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition were later recovered at 6:30 a.m. of Monday during the pursuit operation.

Women as sex slaves, minors included

The minors revealed that some of the women including minors were sexually abused and were forced to take oral contraceptives by the NPAs.

During the past operations, anti-pregnancy pills were also recovered in an encounter by the 20th Infantry Battalion a few months ago in Northern Samar.

Brigadier General Zosimo A. Oliveros, Commander of 802nd Infantry Brigade, condemns the NPA for their abuse and utter disregard of the rights of women and children.

"This act by the NPA of abusing women including minors is monstrosity at its worst! We hold the NPA and their coddlers accountable against such crimes against the people. Our soldiers will continue to conduct security measures to protect communities from such criminals and we thank the local residents for making sure their own locality is safe from such threats to peace,” Oliveros said.

NPA used human shield

In the middle of the clash, the NPA terrorists took children and used them as human shield. Soldiers were not able to fire their weapons specifically when the terrorist leader named Tibor took a child in his bid to escape.

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Q. Beatisula, Commanding Officer of 93rd Infantry Battalion, condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists in using civilians especially children as human shield.

"These NPA terrorists are cowards! To use civilians especially children as human shield is inhumane! And is a clear violation of Human Rights. Our troops will do everything necessary to make these NPA terrorists face the bar of justice and pay for their crimes against humanity,” Beatisula said.

Same NPA group perpetrated Inopacan massacre

The group of NPA terrorists encountered by the security forces were reportedly the remnants of the same notorious NPA group responsible in the ‘Inopacan Massacre’ who killed many civilians including their own members during their ‘Oplan Ahos’, ‘Missing Link’, ‘Zombie’ and numerous other moves by the communist terrorists in killing civilians and purging their own ranks.

Use and manipulation of legal organizations

The recovery of numerous IDs of Anakpawis, a partylist group with active representative in congress and Sinirangan Bisayas, a human rights Non-Government Organization (NGO), brings to the fore the schemes of the CNTs in using legal organizations to pursue their armed struggle.

Brigadier General Oliveros called on the legitimate People’s Organization (PO) to conduct appropriate actions to protect their own members to avoid being manipulated by armed terrorists.

"We call on the officials of NGOs, POs and other civil society organizations to protect their people. Do not let armed elements recruit your members. We also call on the members of every organization to carefully examine if they are being exploited and manipulated by groups wanting to destroy our country. Let us help each other in protecting our communities,” Oliveros said.