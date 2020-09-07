Book Review:
Meet Alunsinag
Bayani, Pinoy protagonist in new sci-fi novel on Amazon
Press Release
September 7, 2020
MANILA – Looking
for something exciting to read on Kindle books from Amazon? Grab a
copy of “58 Minutes in Driftland,” the new sci-fi adventure novel
written by Filipino writer I.S.A. Crisostomo-Lopez.
The story revolves around
Alunsinag Bayani, a 17-year-old Filipino immigrant in the US who is
trying to find his place in the world. His mother Mercedes or
“Chedeng” Bayani is a nurse who works at a community hospital in Los
Angeles, while his father Artemio “Miyo” Bayani is a travel writer
who is mostly out of town on assignment to feature endangered plants
or animals.
Alunsinag or “Al” as his
friends call him, faces many adventures with his two best friends,
Ming Ju-long, a Chinese immigrant from Hong Kong, and Tej Ondrej, an
Indian immigrant from Bangalore.
Driftland is an
alternative realm where childhood dreams and nightmares exist. The
adventure begins when Alunsinag accidentally steps into Driftland
and discovers he can switch places with his alternate, more
efficient self for 58 minutes. The switch opens doors to discovering
one's strengths and regaining confidence in one’s abilities.
An interesting allegory on
a person’s journey to self-realization and the battle between good
and evil, “58 Minutes in Driftland” is also a coming of age story
which explores current issues facing young people today like
belongingness and discrimination, standing up to bullies,
discovering one’s potential, and falling in love.
On an interesting note,
the author I.S.A. Crisostomo-Lopez is a stay-at-home mother who has
retired after 17 years of office work. She revealed that she
composes story ideas in her mind while doing the laundry, changing
diapers or mopping the floors. She is based in Binan City, Laguna,
Philippines with her husband, four children and two dogs.
“58 Minutes in Driftland”
is available in both digital and paperback editions. For more
information on the book, please visit amazon.com or this link:
https://www.amazon.com/58-Minutes-Driftland-Journey-Alternate-ebook/dp/B08H44HG9H/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=58+minutes+in+driftland&qid=1599298467&sr=8-1