CARD Pioneer
holds online promo; vows continuous insurance services to its
members
By
CARD MRI
September 5, 2020
SAN PABLO CITY – To
provide additional assistance and “hope” amid the ongoing pandemic,
CARD Pioneer Microinsurance (CPMI) held an online promo for its
clients.
Named “Sagip-Buhay,
Hanep-Buhay”, the promo was participated by CARD clients nationwide,
who availed and/or renewed CPMI’s Sagip Plan policy from July 1,
2019 to December 31, 2019. Sagip Plan is one of the institution’s
non-life insurance products.
The grand raffle draw was
held live on CPMI’s Facebook page on August 20, 2020. Earlier this
March, the provincial winners were announced.
Said CPMI
Officer-in-Charge Ms. Melinda Grace Labao during her opening
remarks, the online activity is their way to give hope and give back
to the millions of their patronizing clients, especially now that
the country is facing a pandemic. She also lauded the resiliency of
the Filipino people.
“We Filipinos are known
for our resiliency. We leave no one behind; we fight as one,” began
Ms. Labao. “As we face this battle together, we, at CARD Pioneer and
CAMIA, remain to be your partner. We will continue to provide our
clients the protection through our insurance products, and our
services in times of crisis.”
The four grand winners
emerged from Manila, Marinduque, Cebu, and Davao Oriental. Each has
won P125,000 worth of kabuhayan package or a tricycle. Meanwhile,
the prizes for the provincial draw include a kabuhayan package worth
of P50,000 as major prize and sari-sari store items worth P5,000 as
consolation prizes.
A story of healing
Not only was the event a
celebration for the lucky winners. It was a time to pause and
reflect amid the pandemic.
“The pandemic we are
experiencing is a story of hope,” shared Ms. Labao. “It is a story
of new beginnings, a story of the Filipinos’ enduring spirits. Above
all, this pandemic is a story of healing.”
Ms. Labao ensured that
CPMI, together with CAMIA, have been at service to keep its clients
insured and protected especially during the pandemic. As a matter of
fact, CPMI has recorded more than PhP13 million total claims paid
from March 2020 to April 2020.
“And so, we will strive to
continue providing our clients the insurance services especially
during these trying times,” said Ms. Labao.
A partnership for life
CARD Pioneer
Microinsurance Inc. (CPMI) is the first microinsurance company in
the Philippines. Born out of partnership between the Center for
Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) and Pioneer, CPMI provides
microinsurance to socially-and-economically challenged families.
As part of its mission to
serve the underserved, CPMI offers affordable insurance products
that address calamity, agriculture, income loss, and other non-life
insurance needs of the underserved.
One of CPMI’s products is
the Sagip Plan. For only P34 per week, a member is entitled to a
year-round coverage for personal accident up to P150,000, and
funeral benefit up to P15,000. Members affected by natural
calamities such as fire, flood, typhoon, or earthquakes may also
receive up to P36,000.