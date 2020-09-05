CARD Pioneer holds online promo; vows continuous insurance services to its members

By CARD MRI

September 5, 2020

SAN PABLO CITY – To provide additional assistance and “hope” amid the ongoing pandemic, CARD Pioneer Microinsurance (CPMI) held an online promo for its clients.

Named “Sagip-Buhay, Hanep-Buhay”, the promo was participated by CARD clients nationwide, who availed and/or renewed CPMI’s Sagip Plan policy from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Sagip Plan is one of the institution’s non-life insurance products.

The grand raffle draw was held live on CPMI’s Facebook page on August 20, 2020. Earlier this March, the provincial winners were announced.

Said CPMI Officer-in-Charge Ms. Melinda Grace Labao during her opening remarks, the online activity is their way to give hope and give back to the millions of their patronizing clients, especially now that the country is facing a pandemic. She also lauded the resiliency of the Filipino people.

“We Filipinos are known for our resiliency. We leave no one behind; we fight as one,” began Ms. Labao. “As we face this battle together, we, at CARD Pioneer and CAMIA, remain to be your partner. We will continue to provide our clients the protection through our insurance products, and our services in times of crisis.”

The four grand winners emerged from Manila, Marinduque, Cebu, and Davao Oriental. Each has won P125,000 worth of kabuhayan package or a tricycle. Meanwhile, the prizes for the provincial draw include a kabuhayan package worth of P50,000 as major prize and sari-sari store items worth P5,000 as consolation prizes.

A story of healing

Not only was the event a celebration for the lucky winners. It was a time to pause and reflect amid the pandemic.

“The pandemic we are experiencing is a story of hope,” shared Ms. Labao. “It is a story of new beginnings, a story of the Filipinos’ enduring spirits. Above all, this pandemic is a story of healing.”

Ms. Labao ensured that CPMI, together with CAMIA, have been at service to keep its clients insured and protected especially during the pandemic. As a matter of fact, CPMI has recorded more than PhP13 million total claims paid from March 2020 to April 2020.

“And so, we will strive to continue providing our clients the insurance services especially during these trying times,” said Ms. Labao.

A partnership for life

CARD Pioneer Microinsurance Inc. (CPMI) is the first microinsurance company in the Philippines. Born out of partnership between the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) and Pioneer, CPMI provides microinsurance to socially-and-economically challenged families.

As part of its mission to serve the underserved, CPMI offers affordable insurance products that address calamity, agriculture, income loss, and other non-life insurance needs of the underserved.