638 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Northern Samar
are expected to receive garden tools and different varieties
of vegetable seeds from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) under its ARBold Move project.
DAR reaches out
ARBs in far-flung Northern Samar villages
By
DEBORAH BIANES
September 3, 2020
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) continues in
reaching out to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in far-flung
villages in this province to provide farm production assistance as
the nation faces health emergency crisis caused by the coronavirus
disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
After distributing
supplemental food, vitamins and hygiene kits to 535 ARBs throughout
the province, DAR is now distributing farm production inputs to 638
ARBs under the second component of the PaSSOver: ARBold Move for
Deliverance of ARBs from the COVID-19 Pandemic project.
DAR Northern Samar
Provincial Office started delivering farm production inputs
comprising of garden tools and different varieties of vegetable
seeds to the Municipal Agrarian Reform Offices (MAROs) in the
province’s 24 towns in mid-July this year.
However, staff of the
different MAROs tasked to distribute the said items to the intended
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) are having hard time
penetrating many areas in the province.
According to Sheila Jean
Oronos, Agrarian Reform Program Technologist (ARPT) assigned in San
Jose town, there are areas which could not be accessed by any type
of vehicle that one needs to hike several kilometers or cross rivers
to reach these remote villages.
“But no matter how far
these areas are, we are determined to bring these items to our ARBs,”
Oronos added.
She further said that by
merely seeing the recipients happy after receiving the garden tools
and seeds relieve them from exhaustion.
At the moment, 596 ARBs,
or 93.42 percent of the 638 targeted ARBs in the entire province
have already been provided with farm inputs, with each receiving a
rake, a shovel, a garden knife, and five varieties of vegetable
seeds.
During the initial
distribution held in Catarman, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officer II (PARPO II) Nida Abelido emphasized to the recipient-ARBs
the importance of farming during this time of pandemic.
She told them that one
should not look lowly at farming because it is not only a source of
food, but also a source of income. A business opportunity which may
help them ease the burden brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Abelido
further stressed.