facilities are ready for the offering of the RFPEW, BT and
RBT.
3 NMP STCW courses gain
MARINA approval
By National Maritime Polytechnic
August 27, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
accreditation of three (3) additional training courses of the
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government-owned
maritime training and research institution with principal address
located at Brgy. Cabalawan, Tacloban City, was recently renewed by
the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).
As per formal letter
received from MARINA on 10 August 2020, full course approval was
granted to NMP’s three (3) Standards of Training, Certification, and
Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, namely: Ratings Forming
Part of a watch in a Manned Engine-room or Designated to Perform
Duties in a Periodically Unmanned Engine-room (RFPEW), Basic
Training (BT), and Refresher Course on Basic Training (RBT), valid
for three (3) years along with the accreditation of instructors,
assessors and supervisors who will be handling the said courses,
effective upon payment of course approval fees.
The said approval was a
result of NMP’s submission of course packages of said courses to the
MARINA Central Office on 21 February 2020, aligned with MARINA STCW
Advisory No. 2019-05 re: Clarifications and Supplemental Guidelines
on the Implementation of STCW Circular No. 2018-02 entitled
“Standards for Mandatory Training Courses Under the STCW Convention,
1978, as Amended” and the re-inspection conducted by MARINA last
24-28 February 2020.
During the 3-year period, announced and unannounced visits will be
made by MARINA STCW Office or its duly authorized representatives to
ascertain NMP’s compliance with the MARINA’s rules and regulations.
Moreover, the records of implementation of corrective actions for
audit results both internal and external, records of review and
validation of the courses including the assessment and statistical
record of trainees enrolled / certificated must be made available
during the conduct of monitoring.
Finalization of the schedules for the conduct of the said courses is
underway, which will be published in the NMP website @
www.nmp.gov.ph and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter)
where all updates and relevant information on NMP programs are also
available.
“Despite this unprecedented emergency brought by COVID-19, NMP will
strive to continue the conduct of its training operations and
provide services to the Filipino seafarers who are globally
recognized as essential workers. We are targeting that these courses
be offered on the 1st week of September 2020”, Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod disclosed during the NMP flag raising ceremony
held on 24 August 2020.
Meanwhile, in its effort to sustain its mandate in providing quality
service through upgrading and specialized training programs, NMP
continues to maintain and upgrade its facilities and its pool of
competent instructors.
Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of
their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit
www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research
undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research
Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP
completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the
industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the
NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) Seafarers’
Upgrading Program (SUP) and Skills for Employment Scholarship
Program (SESP) which entitles the beneficiary to receive financial
assistance for training costs from the OWWA.