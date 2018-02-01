

NMP facilities are ready for the offering of the RFPEW, BT and RBT.

3 NMP STCW courses gain MARINA approval

By National Maritime Polytechnic

August 27, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The accreditation of three (3) additional training courses of the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government-owned maritime training and research institution with principal address located at Brgy. Cabalawan, Tacloban City, was recently renewed by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

As per formal letter received from MARINA on 10 August 2020, full course approval was granted to NMP’s three (3) Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, namely: Ratings Forming Part of a watch in a Manned Engine-room or Designated to Perform Duties in a Periodically Unmanned Engine-room (RFPEW), Basic Training (BT), and Refresher Course on Basic Training (RBT), valid for three (3) years along with the accreditation of instructors, assessors and supervisors who will be handling the said courses, effective upon payment of course approval fees.

The said approval was a result of NMP’s submission of course packages of said courses to the MARINA Central Office on 21 February 2020, aligned with MARINA STCW Advisory No. 2019-05 re: Clarifications and Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of STCW Circular No. 2018-02 entitled “Standards for Mandatory Training Courses Under the STCW Convention, 1978, as Amended” and the re-inspection conducted by MARINA last 24-28 February 2020.

During the 3-year period, announced and unannounced visits will be made by MARINA STCW Office or its duly authorized representatives to ascertain NMP’s compliance with the MARINA’s rules and regulations.

Moreover, the records of implementation of corrective actions for audit results both internal and external, records of review and validation of the courses including the assessment and statistical record of trainees enrolled / certificated must be made available during the conduct of monitoring.

Finalization of the schedules for the conduct of the said courses is underway, which will be published in the NMP website @ www.nmp.gov.ph and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and relevant information on NMP programs are also available.

“Despite this unprecedented emergency brought by COVID-19, NMP will strive to continue the conduct of its training operations and provide services to the Filipino seafarers who are globally recognized as essential workers. We are targeting that these courses be offered on the 1st week of September 2020”, Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod disclosed during the NMP flag raising ceremony held on 24 August 2020.

Meanwhile, in its effort to sustain its mandate in providing quality service through upgrading and specialized training programs, NMP continues to maintain and upgrade its facilities and its pool of competent instructors.

Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.