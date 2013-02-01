Samar cops nab 6 wanted persons and 12 other offenders

By Samar PPO

August 26, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) under the leadership of PCol Andre Perez Dizon, Provincial Director, arrested 3 Most Wanted Persons listed as Rank Nr. 1 of Municipal Level, Rank Nr. 10 of Provincial Level, Rank Nr. 15 of City Level and 3 other wanted persons; 1 illegal drug personality; 8 illegal fishers; and 3 illegal gamblers during a 7-day continuous and province-wide police operations from August 17-24, 2020.

Personnel of Calbayog City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Neil B Montaño, Officer In-Charge nabbed 1 other wanted person for the crime of Robbery with Homicide; while 1 illegal drug personality was also nabbed during buy bust operation wherein confiscated from the suspect were 3 pieces heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing 5.6790 grams and Php 500.00 used as marked money and a case for violation of Sec. 5, 11 & 12 of Article II of R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) was filed before the City Prosecutors Office, Calbayog City thru Inquest Proceeding docketed under NPS Nr. VIII-10-INQ-20H-00154.

Personnel of Catbalogan City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa, Chief of Police, nabbed 1 MWP listed as Rank No. 15 of City Level for violation of Sec. 10 (a) of R.A. 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

Personnel of Basey Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Michael N Oraller, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 other wanted persons for violation of P.D. 1602 (Illegal Gambling).

Personnel of Daram Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 fishermen for violation of Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 19 series of 2017, who were then released after paying the corresponding penalty.

Personnel of San Jorge Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 2 MWPs listed as Rank Nr. 1 of Municipal Level for the crimes of Murder and Intentional Abortion and Rank Nr. 10 of Provincial Level for the crime of Robbery with Homicide.

Personnel of Sta. Rita Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Dexter L Astacaan, Chief of Police, nabbed 3 illegal gamblers engaging in Tupada and a case for violation of PD 449 (Cockfighting Law) was filed against the suspects thru direct filing at Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC), Sta. Rita – Talalora with Criminal Case No. 08-2020-1101.

Personnel of Zumarraga Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Renato P Gerona, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 6 fishermen for violation of Sec. 29 (Unauthorized Fishing) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 2013-02, who were then released after paying the corresponding penalty.