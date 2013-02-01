Samar cops nab 6
wanted persons and 12 other offenders
By
Samar PPO
August 26, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) under the
leadership of PCol Andre Perez Dizon, Provincial Director, arrested
3 Most Wanted Persons listed as Rank Nr. 1 of Municipal Level, Rank
Nr. 10 of Provincial Level, Rank Nr. 15 of City Level and 3 other
wanted persons; 1 illegal drug personality; 8 illegal fishers; and 3
illegal gamblers during a 7-day continuous and province-wide police
operations from August 17-24, 2020.
Personnel of Calbayog City
Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Neil B Montaño,
Officer In-Charge nabbed 1 other wanted person for the crime of
Robbery with Homicide; while 1 illegal drug personality was also
nabbed during buy bust operation wherein confiscated from the
suspect were 3 pieces heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing
5.6790 grams and Php 500.00 used as marked money and a case for
violation of Sec. 5, 11 & 12 of Article II of R.A. 9165
(Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) was filed before the City
Prosecutors Office, Calbayog City thru Inquest Proceeding docketed
under NPS Nr. VIII-10-INQ-20H-00154.
Personnel of Catbalogan
City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa,
Chief of Police, nabbed 1 MWP listed as Rank No. 15 of City Level
for violation of Sec. 10 (a) of R.A. 7610 (Special Protection of
Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).
Personnel of Basey
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Michael N
Oraller, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 other wanted persons for
violation of P.D. 1602 (Illegal Gambling).
Personnel of Daram
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A
Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 2 fishermen for violation of
Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 19
series of 2017, who were then released after paying the
corresponding penalty.
Personnel of San Jorge
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G
Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 2 MWPs listed as Rank Nr. 1
of Municipal Level for the crimes of Murder and Intentional Abortion
and Rank Nr. 10 of Provincial Level for the crime of Robbery with
Homicide.
Personnel of Sta. Rita
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Dexter L
Astacaan, Chief of Police, nabbed 3 illegal gamblers engaging in
Tupada and a case for violation of PD 449 (Cockfighting Law) was
filed against the suspects thru direct filing at Municipal Circuit
Trial Court (MCTC), Sta. Rita – Talalora with Criminal Case No.
08-2020-1101.
Personnel of Zumarraga
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Renato P
Gerona, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 6 fishermen for violation of Sec.
29 (Unauthorized Fishing) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No.
2013-02, who were then released after paying the corresponding
penalty.
“Nowadays, especially that
COVID19 pandemic continues to spread, law offenders take this
opportunity to commit more crimes. Let us show to the people that
Samar Police will not hesitate to apprehend these violators and that
peace and order can still be attained despite the crisis we are
facing,” PCol Dizon stated.