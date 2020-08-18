Inflation rate in
EV increases to 1.7% in July 2020
By
PSA-8
August 18, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas increased to 1.7 percent in
July 2020. This IR is 0.6 percentage point higher compared with the
1.1 percent IR in June 2020. This is also 0.2 percentage point
higher than the recorded 1.5 percent IR in the same period last
year.
The regional IR is 1.0
percentage point higher than the 2.7 percent national average
inflation rate in July 2020.
All provinces registered
higher inflation rates in July 2020 compared with their figures in
June 2020, except for Eastern Samar, which recorded a 0.2 percentage
point decrease from its inflation rate a month ago. Its IR eased
down to 0.9 percent in July 2020 from 1.1 percent in June 2020.
Meanwhile, Biliran
recorded the highest growth of 2.3 percentage points to 0.8 percent
IR recorded in July 2020 from 1.5 percent deflation in June 2020.
The rest of the provinces registered increases ranging from 0.1
percentage point to 0.8 percentage point. Northern Samar posted the
highest IR at 4.9 percent. Leyte, meanwhile, recorded the lowest IR
during the month in review at 0.7 percent.
Majority of the 11
commodity groups in the region exhibited lower IRs in July 2020
compared with their rates in June 2020. However, these were offset
by the higher IRs recorded in three (3) other commodity groups,
which resulted to 0.6 percentage point increase in the overall IR of
the region in July 2020.
Education commodity group
registered the biggest decline of 2.0 percentage points to zero
inflation rate in July 2020 from 2.0 percent IR in June 2020.
Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco commodity group declined by 1.0 percentage point to 7.7
percent in July 2020 from 8.7 percent in June 2020. This can be
attributed to the 2.1 percentage points and 0.3 percentage point
decreases in the indices for alcoholic beverages (3.0 percent) and
tobacco (10.6 percent), respectively.
The commodity group of
restaurants and miscellaneous goods and services went down by 0.5
percentage point, from 4.2 percent IR in June 2020 to 3.7 percent IR
in July 2020. This can be traced to the 1.5 percentage points and
0.4 percentage point decreases in the indices for catering services
(5.9 percent) and personal effects not elsewhere classified (1.1
percent), respectively.
Communications commodity
group eased down by 0.4 percentage point to 1.7 percent deflation in
July 2020 from 1.3 percent deflation in June 2020.
Compared with the June
2020 level, the IRs for the commodity groups of recreation and
culture (1.1 percent); furnishings, household equipment and routine
maintenance of the house (2.5 percent); and health (0.7 percent)
were lower by0.3 percentage point, 0.2 percentage point and 0.1
percentage point, respectively.
On the other hand,
transport commodity group registered the biggest increase of 2.5
percentage points to 1.0 percent deflation in July 2020 from 3.5
percent deflation in June 2020. This was brought about by the lower
deflations recorded in both operation of personal transport
equipment (3.0 percent) and transport services (1.0 percent) indices
in July 2020.
The IR of housing, water,
electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group rose to 1.0 percent
in July 2020, higher by 2.1 percentage points compared with its 1.1
percent deflation a month ago.
The IR of the heavily
weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages commodity group inched up
slightly by 0.3 percentage point to 1.8 percent in July 2020 from
1.5 percent IR in June 2020. Higher IRs were noted in majority of
the items under this commodity group. Vegetables index registered
the highest increase of 1.8 percentage points, posting 6.4 percent
IR in July 2020 from 4.6 percent IR in June 2020. Rice and bread and
cereals indices continued to register deflations but at slower rates
of 2.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Double digit IR was
still noted in fruits index during the month in review but at a
lower rate of 14.8 percent. Meat index, meanwhile, registered 0.2
percent deflation in July 2020 from 1.1 percent IR in June 2020.
IR for clothing and
footwear commodity group retained its previous month’s IR at 3.0
percent.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.79 in July 2020. This PPP
implies that the goods and services worth P79.00 in 2012 is worth
P100.00 in July 2020.
Samar’s PPP weakened by
P0.01 while the rest of the provinces sustained their PPP last
month. Biliran recorded the strongest PPP at P0.83. Leyte ranked
second at P0.81, followed by Southern Leyte at P0.80, Eastern Samar
at P0.78 and Samar at P0.74. Northern Samar posted the weakest PPP
at P0.73.