On the killing of
human rights worker Zara Alvarez
A press statement by
KARAPATAN Alliance for the Advancement of People's Rights
August 17, 2020
We are in deep grief and
indignation. Today, we laid to rest Ka Randy Echanis, one of those
who helped established Karapatan and staunch peacebuilder and land
rights defender. Tonight, we learned of the sad news that our former
campaign and education director and paralegal in Negros, Zara
Alvarez, was killed in Bacolod City.
Zara, 39, was imprisoned
for nearly two years and after her release, she continued to work as
Karapatan’s paralegal and as research and advocacy officer of the
Negros Island Health Integrated Program.
Like Ka Randy, she was
included as among those tagged as “terrorists” in proscription case
of the Department of Justice filed in 2018. Her name and that of
many others were stricken off the list, but the threats against her
by alleged State forces continued.
We extend our condolences
to Zara’s family and friends, as we and many other colleagues mourn
the killing of a beloved human rights and health worker. We will
never relent in pursuing justice for Zara, Ka Randy and all victims
of extrajudicial killings. We will honor Zara’s legacy as a
passionate, selfless and dedicated human rights worker, by
continuing the struggle for the realization of people’s rights.
Justice for Zara Alvarez!
Justice for all victims of
extrajudicial killings!
Zara
Alvarez (center) together with Rev. Jeong Jin Woo (second
from left) in a high-level delegation visit in Negros Island
last December. (Photo by ICHRP)