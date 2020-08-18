Samar cops nab 4
wanted persons and 12 other offenders in a 7-day police operations
By
Samar PPO
August 18, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – 4 other wanted persons; 4 illegal drugs personalities;
and 8 illegal fishers were nabbed by Samar Police Provincial Office
in a 7-day simultaneous police operations from August 10-17, 2020,
under the leadership of PCol Andre Perez Dizon, Provincial Director.
Personnel of Calbayog City
Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Sam S Andarino,
Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for violation of
Sec. 77 of P.D. 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines).
Personnel of Catbalogan
City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa,
Chief of Police, conducted 2 buy-bust operations wherein one
operation yielded the arrest of 1 illegal drugs personality and
confiscated from him were 6 pieces heat-sealed plastic sachets of
marijuana weighing 4.36 grams while a case for violation of Sec. 5
and Sec. 11 of Article II of R.A. 9165 “Comprehensive Dangerous
Drugs Act” was filed at Catbalogan City Prosecutor’s Office thru
Inquest Proceeding docketed under NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00095 and
NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00096.
Meanwhile, another
operation resulted to the arrest of 2 illegal drugs personalities
wherein confiscated from the suspects were 2 pieces heat-sealed
plastic sachets of shabu weighing 0.42 grams and a case for
violation of Sec. 5, 11 and 26 of Article II of R.A. 9165
“Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act” was filed at Catbalogan City
Prosecutor’s Office thru Inquest Proceeding docketed under NPS Nr.
VIII-08-INQ-20H-00101, NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H 00102 and NPS Nr.
VIII-08-INQ-20H-00103.
Personnel of Daram
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A
Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for
violation of Sec. 90 of R.A. 8550; while 2 fishermen were also
nabbed for violation of Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal
Ordinance No. 19 series of 2017, who were then released after paying
the corresponding penalty.
Personnel of Jiabong
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Roy O Agbon,
Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for the crime of
Theft; while 5 fishermen were also nabbed for violation of Sec. 74
(Use of Air Compressor) and Sec. 78 (Unauthorized Fishing) of
Municipal Ordinance No. 48, series of 2019.
Personnel of San Jorge
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G
Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 other wanted person for
violation of Sec. 5 of R.A. 9262; while 1 illegal drug personality
was also nabbed during buy-bust operation wherein confiscated from
the suspect were 8 pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu
weighing 0.17 grams and a case for violation of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11
of Article II of R.A. 9165 “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act” was
filed thru Inquest Proceeding before the Provincial Prosecutor’s
Office, Calbayog Sub-Office, Calbayog City, Samar docketed under NPS
Nr. VIII-09d-INQ-20H-00163 and NPS Nr. VIII-09d-INQ-20H-00164.
Personnel of Talalora
Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Lorenzo Louie T
Cardoza, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 fisherman for violation of Sec.
20 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 1-2019-58
series of 2019, who was then released after paying the corresponding
penalty.
With these
accomplishments, Samar Police Provincial Office under the lead of
its Provincial Director PCol Andre P Dizon lauds and appreciates the
dedication of his personnel in doing its utmost part of safeguarding
the welfare of the public through intensified campaign against
criminalities and illegalities within the AOR.
PCol Dizon emphasized,
“Let us all be vigilant and proactive at all times so that peace and
order will continuously be attained in the community and that all
criminal and law offenders will be dealt with accordingly, and with
the help of the people from the community in giving vital
information in solving crimes and arresting wanted persons.”