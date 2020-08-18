Samar cops nab 4 wanted persons and 12 other offenders in a 7-day police operations

By Samar PPO

August 18, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – 4 other wanted persons; 4 illegal drugs personalities; and 8 illegal fishers were nabbed by Samar Police Provincial Office in a 7-day simultaneous police operations from August 10-17, 2020, under the leadership of PCol Andre Perez Dizon, Provincial Director.

Personnel of Calbayog City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Sam S Andarino, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for violation of Sec. 77 of P.D. 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines).

Personnel of Catbalogan City Police Station under the leadership of PLtCol Edwin F Barbosa, Chief of Police, conducted 2 buy-bust operations wherein one operation yielded the arrest of 1 illegal drugs personality and confiscated from him were 6 pieces heat-sealed plastic sachets of marijuana weighing 4.36 grams while a case for violation of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of Article II of R.A. 9165 “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act” was filed at Catbalogan City Prosecutor’s Office thru Inquest Proceeding docketed under NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00095 and NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00096.

Meanwhile, another operation resulted to the arrest of 2 illegal drugs personalities wherein confiscated from the suspects were 2 pieces heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing 0.42 grams and a case for violation of Sec. 5, 11 and 26 of Article II of R.A. 9165 “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act” was filed at Catbalogan City Prosecutor’s Office thru Inquest Proceeding docketed under NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00101, NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H 00102 and NPS Nr. VIII-08-INQ-20H-00103.

Personnel of Daram Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PMaj Zaldy A Cagampang, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for violation of Sec. 90 of R.A. 8550; while 2 fishermen were also nabbed for violation of Sec. 64 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Ordinance No. 19 series of 2017, who were then released after paying the corresponding penalty.

Personnel of Jiabong Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Roy O Agbon, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 other wanted person for the crime of Theft; while 5 fishermen were also nabbed for violation of Sec. 74 (Use of Air Compressor) and Sec. 78 (Unauthorized Fishing) of Municipal Ordinance No. 48, series of 2019.

Personnel of San Jorge Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PCpt Michael Ray G Cañete, Acting Chief of Police, nabbed 1 other wanted person for violation of Sec. 5 of R.A. 9262; while 1 illegal drug personality was also nabbed during buy-bust operation wherein confiscated from the suspect were 8 pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing 0.17 grams and a case for violation of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of Article II of R.A. 9165 “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act” was filed thru Inquest Proceeding before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Calbayog Sub-Office, Calbayog City, Samar docketed under NPS Nr. VIII-09d-INQ-20H-00163 and NPS Nr. VIII-09d-INQ-20H-00164.

Personnel of Talalora Municipal Police Station under the leadership of PLt Lorenzo Louie T Cardoza, Officer In-Charge, nabbed 1 fisherman for violation of Sec. 20 (Use of Active Gear) of Municipal Fishery Ordinance No. 1-2019-58 series of 2019, who was then released after paying the corresponding penalty.

With these accomplishments, Samar Police Provincial Office under the lead of its Provincial Director PCol Andre P Dizon lauds and appreciates the dedication of his personnel in doing its utmost part of safeguarding the welfare of the public through intensified campaign against criminalities and illegalities within the AOR.