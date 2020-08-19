Bukidnon farmers receive DTI livelihood kits

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

August 19, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Twenty more farmers in Bukidnon received livelihood kits as second batch of beneficiaries of the Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa (PBG) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Each farmer received knapsack sprayer after attending an entrepreneurial mind-setting seminar conducted by Negosyo Center in Sitio Kibulag, Barangay Lantud in Talakag. The knapsack sprayer is identified as an immediate need since farming is the main source of livelihood for the residents of the remote village. The lack of fertilizer is the main issue of the farmers, limiting their farming activity and leading the farmers to rent knapsack sprayers from their neighbors for P100 per day.

But now with their own knapsack sprayers and additional knowledge on entrepreneurship through the seminar provided, the farmer-beneficiaries will be able to increase the production of their fresh agri-products to be sold in neighboring barangays including in Talakag Public Market.

Mike Dimdim Datu Pinto, one of the farmer-beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude for having been provided with the livelihood kit. “Nagpapasalamat ako sa DTI nga naghatag og knapsack sprayer nga magamit sa akong pag-uma (I am thankful to DTI for giving the knapsack sprayer that I can use in farming),” Pinto said.