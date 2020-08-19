Bukidnon farmers
receive DTI livelihood kits
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
August 19, 2020
MAKATI CITY –
Twenty more farmers in Bukidnon received livelihood kits as second
batch of beneficiaries of the Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa
(PBG) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
Each farmer received
knapsack sprayer after attending an entrepreneurial mind-setting
seminar conducted by Negosyo Center in Sitio Kibulag, Barangay
Lantud in Talakag. The knapsack sprayer is identified as an
immediate need since farming is the main source of livelihood for
the residents of the remote village. The lack of fertilizer is the
main issue of the farmers, limiting their farming activity and
leading the farmers to rent knapsack sprayers from their neighbors
for P100 per day.
But now with their own
knapsack sprayers and additional knowledge on entrepreneurship
through the seminar provided, the farmer-beneficiaries will be able
to increase the production of their fresh agri-products to be sold
in neighboring barangays including in Talakag Public Market.
Mike Dimdim Datu Pinto,
one of the farmer-beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude for having
been provided with the livelihood kit. “Nagpapasalamat ako sa DTI
nga naghatag og knapsack sprayer nga magamit sa akong pag-uma (I am
thankful to DTI for giving the knapsack sprayer that I can use in
farming),” Pinto said.
The first batch of
livelihood kits was distributed to the farmers during the official
launching of the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment
Cluster (PRLEC) project in Bukidnon on June 30, 2020. PRLEC is one
of the clusters formed through Executive Order 70 that aims to
develop sustainable communities through harmonized and culturally
responsive government development programs.