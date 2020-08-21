|
Government
agencies regional heads (from left) Ismael Aya-ay
(Department of Agrarian Reform), Angel Enriquez (Department
of Agriculture), Marie Angela Gopalan (Department of Social
Welfare and Development), Karl Caesar Rimando (Department of
Interior and Local Government), and Dr. Fidelita Dico
(representing Dr. Minerva Molon of the Department of Health)
sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) in support of the
Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP)
implementation in Eastern Visayas.
DAR links 14
farmer organizations in EV to institutional buyers
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
August 21, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Chairman of MAALSADA- Farmer Irrigators Service Cooperative (FISCO),
Reynaldo Peja, thank the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for
linking their organization, as food supplier, to the biggest
government hospital in the region.
According to Peja, because
of the marketing contract facilitated by DAR, MAALSADA-FISCO, based
in Alangalang town, will now be supplying 150 cavans of milled rice
every month and 150 kilos of assorted vegetables daily to Eastern
Visayas Medical Center (EVRMC), located in this city, which the
latter will use to feed their in-patients.
Aside from EVRMC, Peja
added, MAALSADA-FISCO will also be supplying milled rice and
vegetables to Schistosomiasis Research Hospital in Palo, and the
Department of Health-Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DOH-RTC)
in Dulag.
Another agrarian reform
beneficiaries organization (ARBO) in the province of Leyte, the
Paglaum Farmers Association (PFA), based in this city, benefited
also from a marketing contract facilitated by DAR under the Enhanced
Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program of the
government.
PFA was linked to the
Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), wherein the former
will supply vegetables, livestock, and poultry products to both the
male and female dormitories of the Tacloban City Jail which will be
used to feed persons deprived of liberty (PDL).
MAALSADA-FISCO and PFA
were just two of the 14 ARBOs from different parts of Eastern
Visayas who formally sealed marketing contracts simultaneously with
16 institutional buyers thru a virtual ceremony on Wednesday last
week.
Aside from the signing of
marketing contracts, regional heads of DAR and the Departments of
Agriculture (DA), Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Health (DOH),
and the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as well as the BJMP
also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the same occasion
to support and extend the necessary assistance in the marketing of
farmers’ products in the region under the EPAHP.
This is the biggest MOU
(and marketing contract) signing so far considering the number of
partners who joined in today’s undertaking, said Cabinet Secretary
Karlo Alexei Nograles, who joined similar activity conducted earlier
in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, IX, XI, CARAGA, and the
Cordillera Administrative Region.
Nograles, chairperson of
Task Force on Zero Hunger on EPAHP, delivered his keynote address
via zoom and told the participating ARBOs, “Sa EPAHP wala na kayong
middleman. Diretso na kayo sa gobyerno. Ang gobyerno na ang kliyente
niyo. Lahat ng kita niyo ay sa inyo mapupunta dahil wala ng
middleman na dadaanan. Siguradong tataas na ang inyong kita.”
Meanwhile, Agrarian
Secretary John Castriciones commented on the huge number of
participants, “In unity there is strength, and this is the reason
why this program that we have, which is based on a wholly government
approach, is very ideal and, therefore we should do our best in
order to re-enhance this program.”
“If we are able to provide
good nutrition to our people, chances are, it will boost their
immunity. The more it will boost their immunity, it will shield them
against COVID-19, and therefore it will be a less burden to our
hospitals,” he added.
Under EPAHP, instead of
buying food supplies elsewhere, the DOH-retained hospitals and the
city/district/municipal jails are encouraged to procure food
supplies for the feeding of in-patients and persons deprived of
liberty, respectively, from the ARBOs, which is allowed by the
Government Procurement Policy Board thru Resolution No. 17-2016.
DAR OIC-Regional Director
Ismael Aya-ay disclosed that the other ARBOs in the region that were
linked to institutional buyers include the Almeria Seafarers
Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Almeria, Biliran which will be
supplying vegetables to the Naval District Jail.
In Southern Leyte, the
Carnaga Multi-Purpose Cooperative (St. Bernard, Southern Leyte) will
supply vegetables to the San Juan District Jail; the Magapso
Irrigators Association (Sogod, Southern Leyte), the Association of
Farmers and Advocates of Organic Farming (Bontoc, Southern Leyte),
and the Buenapama Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose
Cooperative (Bontoc, Southern Leyte) will pool their harvested
vegetables to meet the demands of the Sogod District Jail; while the
Hantag Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Maasin City) will supply
vegetables to the BJMP in Maasin.
In Eastern Samar, the San
Gabriel Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Borongan City)
and the Camagting Agricultural Association (Balangiga, Eastern Samar)
will supply vegetables to the Borongan District Jail and Balangiga
District Jail, respectively; while the FEA-Agrarian Reform
Cooperative (Salcedo, Eastern Samar) will supply vegetables, poultry
products and pork to the Guiuan District Jail.
In Northern Samar, the
Allen Organic Vegetable Raisers (Allen, Northern Samar) and the
Balat-Balud Farmers Association (Bobon, Northern Samar) will supply
milled rice and vegetables to the Catarman District Jail and the
DSWD Provincial Office, respectively.
In Western Samar, the
Hilaba Farmers Association (Marabut, Samar) will supply vegetables
to the Catbalogan District Jail as well as to the Basey Municipal
Jail.
From the institutional
buyers, Dr. Portia Gravoso-Aliposa, Chief of the DOH-TRC, shared
that this partnership program is a big advantage to them for they
are assured of the freshness of the products coming directly from
the farmers, while Tacloban City Jail Female Dorm Warden, J/INSP Fe
Reynalda Chan said, with the ARBO now supplying them farm products,
marketing will no longer be a burden to them and that they will be
serving nutritious food to PDLs.