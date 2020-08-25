DTI grants more
negosyo kits to MSMEs affected by calamities in Cebu
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
August 25, 2020
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)- Cebu Provincial Office
turned over Negosyo Kits worth P10,000.00 each to seventy-nine (79)
qualified microentrepreneurs in Mambaling and Buhisan, Cebu last
August 20.
Through the DTI’s
Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa (PBG) Program, 78
micro-entrepreneurs from Barangay Mambaling who were victims of fire
incidents that destroyed their livelihood and 1 micro-entrepreneur
from Barangay Buhisan whose business was affected by COVID19
pandemic received the Negosyo Kits in coupon form, which enabled
them to choose/avail of various merchandise items to restore or
improve their business.
The Pangkabuhayan sa
pagBangon at Ginhawa is a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship
development program which aims to assist individuals and families
affected by calamities, including health disasters like the COVID-19
pandemic, and those who will avail of the Balik-Probinsya Program to
recover and/or restart their business.
Beneficiary Clariza Ayuda
from Brgy. Buhisan narrated how her "kakanin" business was severely
affected by quarantine restrictions, limited mobility and low foot
traffic. She expressed her gratitude for the assistance and said
that the Negsyo Kits given by DTI is a big help to small
entrepreneurs like her to continue with their livelihood.
This P10,000 coupon for
the PBG Negosyo Kit may be redeemed for groceries, kitchenware,
clothing and textile items in Gaisano Mall in Mambaling which the
beneficiaries will then use in their enterprise.
Senator Christopher
Lawrence “Bong” Go, who pushed for the provision of such Livelihood
Assistance package for victims of calamities, delivered a message of
solidarity and hope through a video call to the beneficiaries. Apart
from the DTI-PBG Negosyo Kits, all 79 beneficiaries received food
packs and facemasks from the office of Senator Go.
Cooperators of this
activity are the Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go-Cebu,
officials of the Local Government Unit of Cebu City and the affected
Barangays, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Region 7, and Gaisano
Mall Mambaling.