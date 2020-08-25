DTI grants more negosyo kits to MSMEs affected by calamities in Cebu

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

August 25, 2020

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)- Cebu Provincial Office turned over Negosyo Kits worth P10,000.00 each to seventy-nine (79) qualified microentrepreneurs in Mambaling and Buhisan, Cebu last August 20.

Through the DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa (PBG) Program, 78 micro-entrepreneurs from Barangay Mambaling who were victims of fire incidents that destroyed their livelihood and 1 micro-entrepreneur from Barangay Buhisan whose business was affected by COVID19 pandemic received the Negosyo Kits in coupon form, which enabled them to choose/avail of various merchandise items to restore or improve their business.

The Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa is a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program which aims to assist individuals and families affected by calamities, including health disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who will avail of the Balik-Probinsya Program to recover and/or restart their business.

Beneficiary Clariza Ayuda from Brgy. Buhisan narrated how her "kakanin" business was severely affected by quarantine restrictions, limited mobility and low foot traffic. She expressed her gratitude for the assistance and said that the Negsyo Kits given by DTI is a big help to small entrepreneurs like her to continue with their livelihood.

This P10,000 coupon for the PBG Negosyo Kit may be redeemed for groceries, kitchenware, clothing and textile items in Gaisano Mall in Mambaling which the beneficiaries will then use in their enterprise.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who pushed for the provision of such Livelihood Assistance package for victims of calamities, delivered a message of solidarity and hope through a video call to the beneficiaries. Apart from the DTI-PBG Negosyo Kits, all 79 beneficiaries received food packs and facemasks from the office of Senator Go.