DILG assures
troops: Nation working as one for peace
Press Release
August 26, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – On
a hot morning in a hillside camp in Barangay Uguis, Mahaplag, Leyte
about three kilometres from the town center, soldiers of the famed
14th “Avenger” Battalion, veterans of battles with the communist New
People’s Army, smartly stood at attention to receive a visitor who
brought them glad tidings on the quest for peace.
Their guest on August 24,
2020 was Regional Director Karl Caesar R. Rimando of the Department
of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the agency tasked as
secretariat of the Regional Task Force on Ending Local Communist
Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).
For years, soldiers had
worked in far-flung barangays, in the process discovering issues
that continued to mire residents in poverty. However the soldiers
often lacked the logistics to adequately respond to these issues.
This was because they lacked the institutional support coming from
other national agencies to address the concerns brought up in their
community immersion program.
On this day, the assembled
soldiers listened as Director Rimando explained how Executive Order
70 issued by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in December 2018, brings
the whole government and other sectors together to find solutions to
festering issues through a Whole of Nation Approach.
“EO 70 does away with the
old concept of viewing the insurgency as primarily a military
problem, but rather offers a comprehensive solution. If in the past
you lacked support to address the issues you discovered in immersion
activities in communist-affected barangays, the Retooled Community
Support Program (RCSP) now provides the needed mechanism to make
government, and the community at large, responsive to problems that
fuel the communist insurgency. With the full commitment of all
government entities and the support of various sectors, mas
nararamdaman na ng mga tao na ang gobyerno ay kanilang kakampi,” he
said.
Director Rimando updated
the infantry on the efforts of various clusters in implementing EO
70, from the Send-Off Ceremonies, peace initiatives, Enhanced
Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP), and the activities
of the various phases of RCSP. He informed the troops that while the
army and police have been working front and center to promote peace
and law enforcement, the other clusters have likewise been working
to accomplish their respective mandates.
Help from national
agencies and commitment by the LGUs to provide resources needed to
address the identified issues cannot come sooner to AFP personnel in
Leyte and nearby Samar. Although the island of Leyte has been
declared largely insurgency-free as late, soldiers last year were
able to overrun an NPA camp and engaged in firefights with communist
rebels in remote mountain barangays of Mahaplag, which borders Sogod
town in Southern Leyte.
With closer coordination
among all branches of government, law enforcers have been able to
throttle the NPAs to minimal activities such as extortion and
harassment, further alienating the public against the
communist-terrorists.
This area bordering Leyte
and Southern Leyte was likewise the site of a major convergence
activity last year in nearby Baybay City. The AFP together with LGUs
and national agencies held a service delivery event to mark the
discovery of NPA mass burial grounds in Inopacan, Leyte who were
killed in the 1980s by their own comrades in purges of suspected
government spies.
After his keynote speech,
Director Rimando and Lieutenant Colonel Roberto B. Obaob, 14th IB
commanding officer, conferred awards on deserving personnel, toured
the camp, planted a tree in the DILG RD’s honor and signed the
Memorandum of Agreement on the institutionalization of the Community
Development and Resiliency Initiative (CDRI) of the 14th Infantry
Battalion.
According to the 14th IB,
the CDRI “serves as a development arm of the RCSP to facilitate the
delivery of basic services, livelihood programs, skills trainings,
food production and resiliency programs in order to transform
vulnerable communities into self-sufficient and resilient
communities”.
Director Rimando believes
that despite the challenge posed by COVID-19 which temporarily
diverted government activities, the RTF-70 is on track towards
achieving the goal of a just and lasting peace in Eastern Visayas in
2022.