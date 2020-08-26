The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Security guards lauds modernization of private security industry

By ALU-TUCP
August 26, 2020

QUEZON CITY – An umbrella of security agencies lauded the measure at Congress calling for the modernization of private security agency industry in the country.

Private Security Industry Personnel Employees and Guards Credit Cooperative (PSIPAGCC) chairman Neil Estrella supports the introduction of the Private Security bill now being tackled at the House of Representatives.

Estrella, along with other officers and members of PSIPAGCC, welcomes the timely push for the bill.
A substitute bill, composed of HB 7037, 518, 2325, 3547, 3669, was approved in principle by a sub-committee of House Committee on Public Order and Safety.

The substitute bill aims to strengthen, modernize, and professionalize the private security industry.

“The number of security guards currently employed is equivalent to almost double of the combined number of police and military personnel deployed today, said Estrella”. It is, therefore, important that we improve not only the conditions of their employment, but also standardize their training to professionalize the industry,“ he added.

The bill proposes innovations on career opportunities and working conditions of private security personnel, including ladderized training and education with subsidy and a “study now, pay later” program.

It also imposes penalties for acts in violation of the Revised Penal Code.

Neil Estrella said "we in PSIPAGCC, and on behalf of the private security personnel we represent, thank the efforts of Hose Majority Floor Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez, Rep. Yedda Romualdez and Rep. Raymond C. Mendoza for their authorship and sponsorship of the bill, HB 7037. Likewise to Rep Frederick Siao, Rep. Bravo, Rep. Escudero and Rep Robes, for the consolidated bill.”

The bill also mandates the PNP Chief, in crafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the proposed bill, is required to consult cooperatives and Philippine Association of Detective & Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO).

“As the State encourages the development of cooperatives, we also welcome the move to include private security cooperatives as stakeholders for the crafting of the IRR,” said Estrella. “I am elated that our work in uplifting the lives of our members are recognized,” he added.

 

 