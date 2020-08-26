Security guards
lauds modernization of private security industry
By
ALU-TUCP
August 26, 2020
QUEZON CITY – An
umbrella of security agencies lauded the measure at Congress calling
for the modernization of private security agency industry in the
country.
Private Security Industry
Personnel Employees and Guards Credit Cooperative (PSIPAGCC)
chairman Neil Estrella supports the introduction of the Private
Security bill now being tackled at the House of Representatives.
Estrella, along with other
officers and members of PSIPAGCC, welcomes the timely push for the
bill.
A substitute bill, composed of HB 7037, 518, 2325, 3547, 3669, was
approved in principle by a sub-committee of House Committee on
Public Order and Safety.
The substitute bill aims
to strengthen, modernize, and professionalize the private security
industry.
“The number of security
guards currently employed is equivalent to almost double of the
combined number of police and military personnel deployed today,
said Estrella”. It is, therefore, important that we improve not only
the conditions of their employment, but also standardize their
training to professionalize the industry,“ he added.
The bill proposes
innovations on career opportunities and working conditions of
private security personnel, including ladderized training and
education with subsidy and a “study now, pay later” program.
It also imposes penalties
for acts in violation of the Revised Penal Code.
Neil Estrella said "we in
PSIPAGCC, and on behalf of the private security personnel we
represent, thank the efforts of Hose Majority Floor Leader Rep.
Martin Romualdez, Rep. Yedda Romualdez and Rep. Raymond C. Mendoza
for their authorship and sponsorship of the bill, HB 7037. Likewise
to Rep Frederick Siao, Rep. Bravo, Rep. Escudero and Rep Robes, for
the consolidated bill.”
The bill also mandates the
PNP Chief, in crafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR)
of the proposed bill, is required to consult cooperatives and
Philippine Association of Detective & Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO).
“As the State encourages
the development of cooperatives, we also welcome the move to include
private security cooperatives as stakeholders for the crafting of
the IRR,” said Estrella. “I am elated that our work in uplifting the
lives of our members are recognized,” he added.