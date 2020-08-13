

Alfredo L. Bollido, (wearing white hard hat) Assistant District Engineer spearheaded the inspection of the newly completed isolation facilities at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran in behalf of District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. together with the Department of Health (DOH) headed by Dr. Fernando B. Montejo, (wearing white blue polo shirt), Municipal Health Officer on August 13, 2020.

DPWH-Biliran Deo completes covid-19 isolation facilities

By DPWH Biliran

August 28, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) recently completes two COVID-19 Isolation Facilities for infected health care professionals in this Province.

David P. Adongay Jr. said that these facilities were completed on August 10, 2020 and are now being used and occupied by COVID-19 positive patients to control the spread of the infectious disease.

According to Adongay, the said facilities amounting to P7.388M are located at Sitio Dapdap, Brgy. Agpangi and in Brgy. Larrazabal, both in Naval town.

“These facilities can accommodate 60-68 patients,” Adongay said.

Adongay revealed that the existing evacuation center at Sitio Dapdap, Brgy. Agpangi was converted into an isolation facility for COVID-19 infected. Each division has one bed, one side table, one chair, one cabinet and individual stand fan.

Outside of this quarantine facility building, a separate room for decontamination, donning, doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and triage are constructed for medical care professionals. Two rooms are also reserved for health care professionals as sleeping quarters, one for male and one for female equipped with two beds, one side table each and individual stand fan.

At Brgy. Larrazabal, 15 isolation tents were installed. Each tent can accommodate four patients and will be provided with four beds, four chairs, four side tables, four cabinets and individual stand fan.

Adongay said that there will also be a decontamination tent, a disinfecting area tent, a donning/ doffing tent, a triage tent, a kitchen/food storage/pantry tent, camp management area tent, and two sleeping quarters tent for male and female medical care professionals. Two concrete CRs are also constructed for male and female.