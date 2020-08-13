|
Alfredo
L. Bollido, (wearing white hard hat) Assistant District
Engineer spearheaded the inspection of the newly completed
isolation facilities at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran in
behalf of District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. together
with the Department of Health (DOH) headed by Dr. Fernando
B. Montejo, (wearing white blue polo shirt), Municipal
Health Officer on August 13, 2020.
DPWH-Biliran Deo
completes covid-19 isolation facilities
By
DPWH Biliran
August 28, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) recently completes two COVID-19
Isolation Facilities for infected health care professionals in this
Province.
David P. Adongay Jr. said
that these facilities were completed on August 10, 2020 and are now
being used and occupied by COVID-19 positive patients to control the
spread of the infectious disease.
According to Adongay, the
said facilities amounting to P7.388M are located at Sitio Dapdap,
Brgy. Agpangi and in Brgy. Larrazabal, both in Naval town.
“These facilities can
accommodate 60-68 patients,” Adongay said.
Adongay revealed that the
existing evacuation center at Sitio Dapdap, Brgy. Agpangi was
converted into an isolation facility for COVID-19 infected. Each
division has one bed, one side table, one chair, one cabinet and
individual stand fan.
Outside of this quarantine
facility building, a separate room for decontamination, donning,
doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and triage are
constructed for medical care professionals. Two rooms are also
reserved for health care professionals as sleeping quarters, one for
male and one for female equipped with two beds, one side table each
and individual stand fan.
At Brgy. Larrazabal, 15
isolation tents were installed. Each tent can accommodate four
patients and will be provided with four beds, four chairs, four side
tables, four cabinets and individual stand fan.
Adongay said that there
will also be a decontamination tent, a disinfecting area tent, a
donning/ doffing tent, a triage tent, a kitchen/food storage/pantry
tent, camp management area tent, and two sleeping quarters tent for
male and female medical care professionals. Two concrete CRs are
also constructed for male and female.
“As COVID-19 cases is now
in our province due to local transmission, these facilities will
help mitigate the spread of the disease,” Adongay said.