

Entries to the Poster Making Contest displayed at the Trainees Waiting Area.

NMP holds poster-making contest as tribute to Filipino seafafers

By National Maritime Polytechnic

August 28, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippines, as the no. 1 provider of seafarers to the global labor market is seriously bearing the distressing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the maritime industry. It can be noted that while the world is grappling to manage the health crisis of the corona virus, seafarers continue to play an indispensable role in the emergency response, by maintaining the flow of vital commodities and products.

Amidst the peril of the present pandemic, shipping remains as the backbone of international trade which was made possible through a lot of sacrifices by the seafarers who have been stuck at sea providing service to the world beyond their contract period and within a highly challenging situation.

To give due recognition to the vital role of all frontliners and in particular, the Filipino seafarers who are now recognized as “essential workers” in this time of pandemic, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) along with the celebration of the Buwan ng Wika, conducted a poster-making contest with the theme, “Likhang Pagpupugay sa mga Marinong Filipino at mga Frontliners sa Panahon ng Pandemya”. Said contest was open to all NMP trainees and personnel including their immediate family members.

Fifty percent (50%) of the total score will come from a selected panel of judges who will use the following criteria: Originality-40%, Creativity-40%, and Relevance to the theme-20%. Half of the score will come from the total online public votes /reactions of the published entry on the NMP official facebook page. Online voting commenced on 21 August 2020 and was officially closed on 27 August 2020 at exactly 7:00 P.M.

Final results will be announced on 01 September 2020 during the NMP flag raising ceremony at the NMP Administration Building Lobby, Tacloban City.

Meanwhile, in its effort to sustain its mandate in providing quality service through upgrading and specialized training programs, NMP continues to maintain and upgrade its facilities and its pool of competent instructors.

Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.