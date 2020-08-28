|
NMP holds
poster-making contest as tribute to Filipino seafafers
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
August 28, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippines, as the no. 1 provider of seafarers to the global labor
market is seriously bearing the distressing impact of the COVID-19
pandemic on the maritime industry. It can be noted that while the
world is grappling to manage the health crisis of the corona virus,
seafarers continue to play an indispensable role in the emergency
response, by maintaining the flow of vital commodities and products.
Amidst the peril of the
present pandemic, shipping remains as the backbone of international
trade which was made possible through a lot of sacrifices by the
seafarers who have been stuck at sea providing service to the world
beyond their contract period and within a highly challenging
situation.
To give due recognition to
the vital role of all frontliners and in particular, the Filipino
seafarers who are now recognized as “essential workers” in this time
of pandemic, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) along with the
celebration of the Buwan ng Wika, conducted a poster-making contest
with the theme, “Likhang Pagpupugay sa mga Marinong Filipino at mga
Frontliners sa Panahon ng Pandemya”. Said contest was open to all
NMP trainees and personnel including their immediate family members.
Fifty percent (50%) of the
total score will come from a selected panel of judges who will use
the following criteria: Originality-40%, Creativity-40%, and
Relevance to the theme-20%. Half of the score will come from the
total online public votes /reactions of the published entry on the
NMP official facebook page. Online voting commenced on 21 August
2020 and was officially closed on 27 August 2020 at exactly 7:00
P.M.
Final results will be
announced on 01 September 2020 during the NMP flag raising ceremony
at the NMP Administration Building Lobby, Tacloban City.
Meanwhile, in its effort
to sustain its mandate in providing quality service through
upgrading and specialized training programs, NMP continues to
maintain and upgrade its facilities and its pool of competent
instructors.
Interested stakeholders
who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed
with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph.
Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit
the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal
which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present
the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to
collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages
OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers
Welfare Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and
Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP) which entitles the
beneficiary to receive financial assistance for training costs from
the OWWA.