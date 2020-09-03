Binato banana
chips: Produkto ng Pag-asenso at Pagbabago
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
September 3, 2020
MAKATI CITY – The
island of Samar is known for its rich forestry, natural resources,
with different variety of fruit-bearing trees and plants, root
crops, and coconuts. No matter how abundant, its three provinces
remain at the bottom half of the country’s less developed provinces.
People continue to strive for their livelihood.
There may be various
factors affecting this but one could be the high insurgence by armed
communist groups and communities held under their influence. This is
one prevailing national issue that is directly affecting communities
in the countryside.
Though its success may be
measured by the number of surrenderees and communist groups turned
down, it is also evident through stories of communities with
emerging entrepreneurial groups.
The Binato Banana Chips is
a fruit of the whole-of-nation approach in poverty reduction through
the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).
Livelihood was established in one of the under-developed and
unreached barangays in Calibiga, Samar.
DTI Samar, being part of
the the Provincial Task Force ELCAC under the Poverty Reduction,
Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC), has intentionally
targeted communities in barangays that may be reached through the
Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (NSB) Program.
In August 2019, one of the
barangays reached was Barangay Guimbanga in Calbiga. It was also a
priority barangay for the 46th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine
Army as part of its commitment to deliver the basic services of the
government to far-flung communities.
During the Business
Community Identification of DTI, a Community Dialogue Participation
was conducted by the Samar Provincial Task Force ELCAC composed of
DTI, PLGU-Samar, Office of Cong. Ann Tan, LGU-Calbiga, TESDA, Office
of the Provincial Agriculture, 801st Brigade and 46th IB of the
Philippine Army with the group of binato banana producers.
Binato is a local variety
of banana abundantly growing in Guimbanga with a distinct sweet
aroma and rich taste. For it is abundant in the area, it was
identified by the task force to process and develop for the
community’s start up business.
A Community-based Skills
Training on Organic Banana Chips Processing was conducted by DTI on
September 30, 2019 to harness the skills of these locals in
producing binato banana chips. The training cost which includes raw
materials, tools and equipment, packaging and labeling materials,
and trainer’s honorarium were all covered by DTI. The materials used
were aslo turned over to the group.
The group’s first output
was sent to the BAHANDI Eastern Visayas Trade Fair in Manila last
October 2019 for market test and it sold well. From then on,
production of the binato banana chips continued and started to
receive orders from government agencies. The DTI Negosyo Center
Calbiga assisted them in their packaging and labeling, promotion and
market-matching, linking this group and their product to
consolidators, pasalubong centers and buyers.
Their product was branded
Binato Banana Chips promoting their naturally-grown bananas.
From September-December
2019, their president reported a total net profit of P19,000.00 and
they were also able to distribute dividends among the members.
On the first quarter of
2020, DTI Samar replenished their packaging and labeling materials.
It is the same period that the group was formally recognized as an
association and was registered to the Department of Labor and
Employment as Guimbanga Farmer’s Association with 22 males and 15
females bringing a total of 37 members.
Unfortunately, the
pandemic caused their production to temporarily stop but it was
eventually restored on May 1, 2020.
Since the Office of the
Provincial Government of Samar and Office of the Provincial
Agriculturist saw the potential of this group, the offices funded
Guimbanga’s Processing Center. It was inspected last June 24, 2020
is now operational.
This development of the
Binato Banana Chips and the formation of the Guimbanga Farmer’s
Association marks the beginning of enabling livelihood, facilitating
income and jobs generation in remote areas like that of Calbiga,
Samar.
Guimbanga’s story proves
the positive change through whole-of nation approach to combat
insurgence and validates the efficacy DTI’s programs in the
countryside through the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay and Negosyo
Center.
Now, the community is
never the same.