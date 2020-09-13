Troops averted bomb plot, seize NPA IED factory in Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 13, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A communist plan to plant bombs in numerous roads in Samar was foiled by joint Army and Police operatives after a manufacturing site of Improvised Explosive Devices of the New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists was uncovered in the boundary of Sitio Burabud and Sitio Biga, Brgy Mabini, Basey, Samar at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The inter-agency task group composed of elements from the 63rd Infantry Battalion and PNP’s 12th Special Action Battalion seized five IEDs, 18 IED shells, wires, steel cutters, IED making components and subversive documents.

The discovery of the hideout and recovery of the bombs and other paraphernalia was successful due to the information given by local residents who were wary of the danger of roadside bombings done by the NPA in the past. The latest is the Borongan bombing incident perpetrated by the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) last December 2019 that killed several civilians.

Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Alan Orbito, Commanding Officer of the 63rd Infantry Battalion, condemned the NPA for their evil plan to put everyone in danger.

"The plan of the NPA to plant roadside bombs in Samar is not different to the IEDs exploded recently in Sulu. They all meant to harm even civilians. This kind of evil men are the reason why our people in Samar and the whole country are suffering. They will do every possible way to pursue their evil intent even if it harms the innocent.”

On the other hand, Brigadier General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of 801st Infantry Brigade, commended the concerned residents who took the initiative to inform the authorities. He also thanked the Philippine National Police for their active participation in the operation.

"I salute the brave people of Mabini, Basey, Samar for their bravery and concern for the wellbeing of everyone who might fall victim of the barbaric plan of the NPA. The outstanding work of the Army and PNP in thwarting another terroristic act of the NPA is a testament of the trust, confidence and excellent teamwork of our soldiers and policemen here in Samar that is worth emulating,” Ligayo said.