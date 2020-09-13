Troops averted
bomb plot, seize NPA IED factory in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 13, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A communist plan to plant bombs in numerous roads in
Samar was foiled by joint Army and Police operatives after a
manufacturing site of Improvised Explosive Devices of the New
People’s Army (NPA) terrorists was uncovered in the boundary of
Sitio Burabud and Sitio Biga, Brgy Mabini, Basey, Samar at 1:00 PM
Saturday, September 12, 2020.
The inter-agency task
group composed of elements from the 63rd Infantry Battalion and
PNP’s 12th Special Action Battalion seized five IEDs, 18 IED shells,
wires, steel cutters, IED making components and subversive
documents.
The discovery of the
hideout and recovery of the bombs and other paraphernalia was
successful due to the information given by local residents who were
wary of the danger of roadside bombings done by the NPA in the past.
The latest is the Borongan bombing incident perpetrated by the
Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) last December 2019 that killed
several civilians.
Lieutenant Colonel Edgar
Alan Orbito, Commanding Officer of the 63rd Infantry Battalion,
condemned the NPA for their evil plan to put everyone in danger.
"The plan of the NPA to
plant roadside bombs in Samar is not different to the IEDs exploded
recently in Sulu. They all meant to harm even civilians. This kind
of evil men are the reason why our people in Samar and the whole
country are suffering. They will do every possible way to pursue
their evil intent even if it harms the innocent.”
On the other hand,
Brigadier General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of 801st Infantry
Brigade, commended the concerned residents who took the initiative
to inform the authorities. He also thanked the Philippine National
Police for their active participation in the operation.
"I salute the brave people
of Mabini, Basey, Samar for their bravery and concern for the
wellbeing of everyone who might fall victim of the barbaric plan of
the NPA. The outstanding work of the Army and PNP in thwarting
another terroristic act of the NPA is a testament of the trust,
confidence and excellent teamwork of our soldiers and policemen here
in Samar that is worth emulating,” Ligayo said.
The NPA is listed as a
terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States and
other countries.