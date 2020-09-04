|
Representatives
from DARBECO,DTI, and DOLE pose for a smile during the check
turnover on September 4, 2020.
Agrarian reform
group receives P960K livelihood grant
By
DTI Caraga
September 10, 2020
BUTUAN CITY – A
farmer beneficiary group assisted through the Department of Trade
and Industry’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program has received a
total of P960,650 worth of livelihood assistance from the Department
of Labor and Employment-Agusan del Norte (DOLE-ADN) in a turnover
ceremony held last September 4, 2020.
With the joint effort of
the DTI, Department of Agrarian Reform, and DOLE, De Oro Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (DARBECO) finally received the
grant from DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) or Kabuhayan
Program which is intended to purchase the needed equipment and
initial materials for the group’s water refilling station.
“We join DARBECO in
celebrating its recent milestone. We are happy that through our CARP
Unit, we were able to help craft this business proposal for actual
implementation with the DOLE funding,” said DTI Agusan del Norte
Provincial Director Brenda Corvera.
“We believe that as with
the other income-generating projects which we engaged them with –
the most recent of which is the personal protective equipment, their
going into e-commerce, and participation in our online and virtual
trade fairs – this newest project will also be successful,” Corvera
added.
DOLE-ADN Provincial Office
Head Keith Duran encouraged every member of the cooperative to
continue their unity.
“I am confident that the
grant will be successful with the help of the Barangay Local
Government Unit of De Oro,” he added.
Furthermore, he gladly
announced that if DOLE sees that the project is successful, the
Cooperative can request for an enhancement or expansion of the
enterprise or for another project grant after two years.
“Mapasalamaton ko sa
tanang government agencies nga nagpaluyo kanunay sa DARBECO. Ang DAR
nga nag mold namo, sa DOLE nga maoy ni bubu sa pondo ug sa DTI nga
naghago og dako sa project proposal para aning water refilling
station (I am grateful to all the government agencies that have
always assisted DARBECO. To DAR for molding us, DOLE for providing
us with the fund, and the DTI that has worked hard in completing the
project proposal for this water refilling station),” said Evangeline
Magtibay, DARBECO chairperson.
Barangay Chairperson Randy
Jagonos pointed out the strong management of DARBECO and its growing
support to the BLGU have made him greatly trust the Cooperative. He
then reminded the barangay LGU and the proponent group about the
process to be followed since they are accountable for the project.