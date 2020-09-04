

Representatives from DARBECO,DTI, and DOLE pose for a smile during the check turnover on September 4, 2020.

Agrarian reform group receives P960K livelihood grant

By DTI Caraga

September 10, 2020

BUTUAN CITY – A farmer beneficiary group assisted through the Department of Trade and Industry’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program has received a total of P960,650 worth of livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment-Agusan del Norte (DOLE-ADN) in a turnover ceremony held last September 4, 2020.

With the joint effort of the DTI, Department of Agrarian Reform, and DOLE, De Oro Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (DARBECO) finally received the grant from DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) or Kabuhayan Program which is intended to purchase the needed equipment and initial materials for the group’s water refilling station.

“We join DARBECO in celebrating its recent milestone. We are happy that through our CARP Unit, we were able to help craft this business proposal for actual implementation with the DOLE funding,” said DTI Agusan del Norte Provincial Director Brenda Corvera.

“We believe that as with the other income-generating projects which we engaged them with – the most recent of which is the personal protective equipment, their going into e-commerce, and participation in our online and virtual trade fairs – this newest project will also be successful,” Corvera added.

DOLE-ADN Provincial Office Head Keith Duran encouraged every member of the cooperative to continue their unity.

“I am confident that the grant will be successful with the help of the Barangay Local Government Unit of De Oro,” he added.

Furthermore, he gladly announced that if DOLE sees that the project is successful, the Cooperative can request for an enhancement or expansion of the enterprise or for another project grant after two years.

“Mapasalamaton ko sa tanang government agencies nga nagpaluyo kanunay sa DARBECO. Ang DAR nga nag mold namo, sa DOLE nga maoy ni bubu sa pondo ug sa DTI nga naghago og dako sa project proposal para aning water refilling station (I am grateful to all the government agencies that have always assisted DARBECO. To DAR for molding us, DOLE for providing us with the fund, and the DTI that has worked hard in completing the project proposal for this water refilling station),” said Evangeline Magtibay, DARBECO chairperson.