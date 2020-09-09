On Pemberton’s
absolute pardon: they killed Jennifer again and our sovereignty
NCCP Press Release
September 9, 2020
QUEZON CITY – “The
granting of absolute pardon to US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton has
shown how little the President values the life of a transgender and
a Filipino. The fact that the victim of Pemberton is a Filipino
shows how little regard is placed on our sovereignty,” said Bishop
Reuel Norman O. Marigza, General Secretary of the National Council
of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP). This came after President
Duterte granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton, who was found
guilty of killing the transgender Filipina Jennifer Laude in 2014.
The NCCP leader condemned
this untimely and unjust act. Bp. Marigza pointed out that Pemberton
was granted special treatment while serving his sentence, a
treatment not accorded to ordinary Filipino convicts. This should
have been enough basis for not to set him free during his supposed
incarceration. “It is like they killed Jennifer again and deeply
wounded her family and loved ones anew. It also belittles the rights
and dignity of our LGBT community that are pushing for justice and
equality and our sovereignty as a nation,” Bishop Marigza stated.
“The absolute pardon to Pemberton is an injustice not only to
Jennifer Laude and her family but to all Filipinos,” the General
Secretary added.
Pemberton was convicted of
homicide in December 2015 by the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court
with a sentence of 10 years, 1 month and 10 days imprisonment. The
homicide conviction was considered by many as a light sentence given
the violent circumstance of Laude’s death. Thus, the order of
release by the same court for Pemberton allegedly due to Good
Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) was quite surprising to say the least.
The GCTA law earned a lot of flak recently when convicted rapist
murderer Antonio Sanchez was almost released because of it. But
while the lawyers of Laude were preparing for their appeal against
the release order, President Duterte granted an absolute pardon to
Pemberton.
The Protestant Bishop also
underscored this decision as “an act of double-standard,” amid the
calls of rights groups to release low-risk, sick, and elderly
prisoners, including those who were wrongfully imprisoned because of
their political beliefs, as a humanitarian act to the pandemic.
“If the president can
grant absolute pardon to murderers like Pemberton who has not shown
any remorse for his deed, then surely he can also free prisoners of
conscience whose ‘crimes’, if they can be called that, are for
defending the rights of the poor and marginalized.”
NCCP General Secretary
continued that Pemberton’s controversial pardon is an issue of
sovereignty. He reiterated the NCCP’s opposition to the Visiting
Forces Agreement (VFA) and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA),
and the entire US military presence in the country.
“It is saddening how truth
and justice are sacrificed as the President submitted our national
sovereignty to the US. Jennifer’s death is a glaring image of how
the US military presence exacerbates the vulnerabilities of women,
children, and LGBT in their own communities. As long as they are
here, our country won’t be a safe space for the Filipinos,” Bishop
Marigza stated. “Let us continue to mourn for the injustice to
Jennifer but let us also work for justice, peace and the rule of
law,” Bishop Marigza concluded.