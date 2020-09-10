The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Agrarian reform group receives P960K livelihood grant

On Pemberton’s absolute pardon: they killed Jennifer again and our sovereignty

Meet Alunsinag Bayani, Pinoy protagonist in new sci-fi novel on Amazon

Ida’s sari-sari store survives with the essentials

CARD Pioneer holds online promo; vows continuous insurance services to its members

Binato banana chips: Produkto ng Pag-asenso at Pagbabago

DAR reaches out ARBs in far-flung Northern Samar villages

Proposed internet transactions act in senate to help Filipino online platforms

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

 

DPWH-BDEO installs rainwater collection systems in Biliran province

rainwater collection systems in Biliran province

By DPWH Biliran
September 10, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – To address the problem of the shortage of water supply in the province, the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) installs rainwater collection systems intended for sanitation purposes.

DPWH-BDEO has allotted P4.5M for the construction of these water collection systems strategically located at 18 different sites where water is scarce.

According to District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., public schools and government establishments are among the beneficiaries of the said projects.

The said rainwater collections are installed at BIPSU, Biliran Campus, Biliran Science High School, Busali Elementary School, Burabod Elementary School, Pinangomhan Elementary School and DPWH Field Office all in the town of Biliran.

Three rainwater collections are also installed in Culaba town particularly at Acaban Elementary School, Bool Elementary School and San Roque Elementary school while one rain water collection is installed at Sabang Elementary School in Naval town.

DPWH-BDEO also installed five rainwater collections in the island town of Maripipi located at Barangay Hall in Binongto-an village, Barangay Hall in Ermita village, Canduhao Elementary School and Rural health Unit (RHU) and Philippine National Police (PNP) office of the said town.

In Almeria town, Matanggo Elementary School, Talahid Elementary School and Pili Elementary School are among the beneficiaries of the rainwater collection.

These rainwater collector systems are installed to accumulate rainwater from the roof of buildings and is used to flush on toilets and in watering plants, rather than let it run off to nowhere.

 

 