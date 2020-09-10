DPWH-BDEO
installs rainwater collection systems in Biliran province
By
DPWH Biliran
September 10, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran – To
address the problem of the shortage of water supply in the province,
the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) installs rainwater collection systems
intended for sanitation purposes.
DPWH-BDEO has allotted
P4.5M for the construction of these water collection systems
strategically located at 18 different sites where water is scarce.
According to District
Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., public schools and government
establishments are among the beneficiaries of the said projects.
The said rainwater
collections are installed at BIPSU, Biliran Campus, Biliran Science
High School, Busali Elementary School, Burabod Elementary School,
Pinangomhan Elementary School and DPWH Field Office all in the town
of Biliran.
Three rainwater
collections are also installed in Culaba town particularly at Acaban
Elementary School, Bool Elementary School and San Roque Elementary
school while one rain water collection is installed at Sabang
Elementary School in Naval town.
DPWH-BDEO also installed
five rainwater collections in the island town of Maripipi located at
Barangay Hall in Binongto-an village, Barangay Hall in Ermita
village, Canduhao Elementary School and Rural health Unit (RHU) and
Philippine National Police (PNP) office of the said town.
In Almeria town, Matanggo
Elementary School, Talahid Elementary School and Pili Elementary
School are among the beneficiaries of the rainwater collection.
These rainwater collector
systems are installed to accumulate rainwater from the roof of
buildings and is used to flush on toilets and in watering plants,
rather than let it run off to nowhere.