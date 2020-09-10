DPWH-BDEO installs rainwater collection systems in Biliran province

By DPWH Biliran

September 10, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – To address the problem of the shortage of water supply in the province, the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) installs rainwater collection systems intended for sanitation purposes.

DPWH-BDEO has allotted P4.5M for the construction of these water collection systems strategically located at 18 different sites where water is scarce.

According to District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., public schools and government establishments are among the beneficiaries of the said projects.

The said rainwater collections are installed at BIPSU, Biliran Campus, Biliran Science High School, Busali Elementary School, Burabod Elementary School, Pinangomhan Elementary School and DPWH Field Office all in the town of Biliran.

Three rainwater collections are also installed in Culaba town particularly at Acaban Elementary School, Bool Elementary School and San Roque Elementary school while one rain water collection is installed at Sabang Elementary School in Naval town.

DPWH-BDEO also installed five rainwater collections in the island town of Maripipi located at Barangay Hall in Binongto-an village, Barangay Hall in Ermita village, Canduhao Elementary School and Rural health Unit (RHU) and Philippine National Police (PNP) office of the said town.

In Almeria town, Matanggo Elementary School, Talahid Elementary School and Pili Elementary School are among the beneficiaries of the rainwater collection.