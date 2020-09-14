|
Awarding
of livelihood kits to PSC with DTI Marinduque provincial
director Roniel Macatol, Gasan Mayor Victoria Lao Lim, and
other officials.
Raising success
through poultry farming in the new normal
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
September 14, 2020
MAKATI CITY – The
COVID-19 disease outbreak created global crises that brought deep
impact to different aspects of the society. Posing enormous health,
bringing economic, environmental, and societal challenges.
This may not always be the
case, on the other hand, for the Pangi Sectoral Cooperative from
Pangi, Gasan, Marinduque. For them, the way people perceive the
world may change, looking merely on negative effects of the
situation, but there are always silver linings in every adversity.
Pangi Sectoral Cooperative
(PSC) was organized on June 19, 2020, composed of 22 active members
from mostly affected sectors such as farmers, fisherfolks, women and
youth from the municipality.
On July 08,2020, the
cooperative benefited from the first-ever launching of the Negosyo
Serbisyo sa Barangay-Livelihood Seeding Program facilitated by the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Negosyo Center
Gasan.
With the aim of extending
aid to qualified affected individuals in restoring and improving
their businesses, DTI Marinduque conducted skills training on
Chicken Broiler Production. The presence of sustainable water
supply, strategic farm location, and wide array of market for
chicken products made the project more suitable for the cooperative.
They received a total of P30,000.00 worth of starter kits including
100 30-day chicks, 6 sacks of feeds, drinker/waterer vitamins,
dextrose, net, screen, bulb, and extension wires and laminated sacs.
Aside from the skills training, they also received training on
sanitary measures for poultry, pricing and costing, and how to start
a business.
Likewise, a follow-up
training on dressed chicken preparation was conducted on September 1
,2020 to assist the group in making and offering quality dressed
chicken in the market. They were also taught about poultry diseases
prevention and control to avoid unnecessary losses. The cooperative
was able to receive their business permit through the LGU.
Furthermore, a write shop
training on cooperative documentary requirements such as by-laws and
articles of cooperation were provided. As of this writing, Pangi
Sectoral Cooperation is in the finalization and approval of the
documents which will be used in their registration to the
Cooperative Development Authority.
The cooperative was able
to build a poultry house in just a week in a farm land owned by one
of the member’s colleague. They conduct weekly meeting and ensure
that each member contribute to the maintenance of the facility. PSC
President Nestor P. Isoli testified the required hard work in the
poultry industry, that is why they make sure that they closely
monitor the ins and outs in the production and operations.
Despite encountering a 7%
mortality rate in their first cycle, the cooperative didn’t give up.
They are now growing 200 chicks and have generated a total of
P35,000.00 sales from their first and second cycle broiler. In the
following month, they are planning to add another hundred chicks to
be grown. They are also constructing another semi-concrete building
as an area for processing their product and another building to
house the newly bought chicks. They are also planning to acquire a
chicken dresser machine to further improve their operations.
Pangi Sectoral
Cooperative’s continuous journey is an inspiration that there is
hope behind every crisis. Through passion, eagerness, and teamwork,
they hope to pursue their goals to help the members financially,
supply the demand of dressed chicken in the municipality, treasure
and grow the grant given to them, and help in the recovery of the
province’s economy in the new normal.