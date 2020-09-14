

Awarding of livelihood kits to PSC with DTI Marinduque provincial director Roniel Macatol, Gasan Mayor Victoria Lao Lim, and other officials.

Raising success through poultry farming in the new normal

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

September 14, 2020

MAKATI CITY – The COVID-19 disease outbreak created global crises that brought deep impact to different aspects of the society. Posing enormous health, bringing economic, environmental, and societal challenges.

This may not always be the case, on the other hand, for the Pangi Sectoral Cooperative from Pangi, Gasan, Marinduque. For them, the way people perceive the world may change, looking merely on negative effects of the situation, but there are always silver linings in every adversity.

Pangi Sectoral Cooperative (PSC) was organized on June 19, 2020, composed of 22 active members from mostly affected sectors such as farmers, fisherfolks, women and youth from the municipality.

On July 08,2020, the cooperative benefited from the first-ever launching of the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay-Livelihood Seeding Program facilitated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Negosyo Center Gasan.

With the aim of extending aid to qualified affected individuals in restoring and improving their businesses, DTI Marinduque conducted skills training on Chicken Broiler Production. The presence of sustainable water supply, strategic farm location, and wide array of market for chicken products made the project more suitable for the cooperative. They received a total of P30,000.00 worth of starter kits including 100 30-day chicks, 6 sacks of feeds, drinker/waterer vitamins, dextrose, net, screen, bulb, and extension wires and laminated sacs. Aside from the skills training, they also received training on sanitary measures for poultry, pricing and costing, and how to start a business.

Likewise, a follow-up training on dressed chicken preparation was conducted on September 1 ,2020 to assist the group in making and offering quality dressed chicken in the market. They were also taught about poultry diseases prevention and control to avoid unnecessary losses. The cooperative was able to receive their business permit through the LGU.

Furthermore, a write shop training on cooperative documentary requirements such as by-laws and articles of cooperation were provided. As of this writing, Pangi Sectoral Cooperation is in the finalization and approval of the documents which will be used in their registration to the Cooperative Development Authority.

The cooperative was able to build a poultry house in just a week in a farm land owned by one of the member’s colleague. They conduct weekly meeting and ensure that each member contribute to the maintenance of the facility. PSC President Nestor P. Isoli testified the required hard work in the poultry industry, that is why they make sure that they closely monitor the ins and outs in the production and operations.

Despite encountering a 7% mortality rate in their first cycle, the cooperative didn’t give up. They are now growing 200 chicks and have generated a total of P35,000.00 sales from their first and second cycle broiler. In the following month, they are planning to add another hundred chicks to be grown. They are also constructing another semi-concrete building as an area for processing their product and another building to house the newly bought chicks. They are also planning to acquire a chicken dresser machine to further improve their operations.