Exploring the
Philippines inside a box with Hijos Tours
By
CARD MRI
September 15, 2020
SAN PABLO CITY –
One of the most gravely affected industries by the COVID-19 pandemic
is Tourism. Due to limited mobility and implementation of health
measures to contain the spread of the virus, many tourism-related
businesses have temporarily put their operations on hold. But one
tour company thought outside of the box through packaging a
different travel experience, inside a box.
CARD MRI Hijos Tours, a
Laguna-based tour company established in 2017, offers “Travel Goals
in a Box” that allows travelers to explore and experience local
tourist destination in the comforts of their homes. The travel box
comes with VR glasses which can be used to experience a virtual tour
of selected cities in the Philippines. To make the experience even
more holistic, local food delicacies, souvenir items and fun
educational games are also included in the travel box.
“At the onset of the
COVID-19 pandemic, we certainly knew that tourism will be hit
greatly. We have to be proactive and think of innovative ways to
continue our mandate of providing a meaningful travel experience to
our travelers while still assisting the local community engaged in
our company,” said CARD MRI Hijos Tours President Marilyn M. Manila.
Keeping in mind its purpose, Hijos Tours curated a travel box that
contains the products of the local communities complemented with
their local virtual reality tours.
Hijos Tours continues to
celebrate local culture, food, people, and their stories. Every
product inside the box is locally made by the communities Hijos
Tours is working with. The physical tour guides now serve as virtual
tour guides.
“If you miss many of your
2020 travel goals because of the crisis, we offer our tour boxes and
virtual tours in San Pablo City and Iloilo City. We are currently
crafting our tour boxes for Samar and Leyte, Davao, and Baguio which
will be soon offered to the public,” said Manila.
“Clients can spend quality
time with their family as they find beautiful scenery to these
places, and learn their history, culture, and tradition through our
360° videos and our customized games in a more cost-efficient way,”
Manila emphasized.
Become part of a greater
mission
Manila also shared that
for every box subscribers, part of it will go to Hijos Tours
community tour guides and suppliers. “Aside from the company, our
thoughts are with our local communities who rely on our tour
programs. No one should be left behind. As we adapt to this new
landscape, we remain true to our purpose. We always ensure to
empower the communities we are serving through our innovative
products and services.”
Subscribers of the travel
box will also be able to support cultural growth and encourage
development to these local communities.
Community-based tourism
CARD MRI Hijos Tours
started as a tour program of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions
(CARD MRI) in 2013. It was then officially registered as a Tour
Company in 2017. To date, Hijos Tours has more than 56 families
being assisted by its five tour programs. To learn more about Hijos
Tours and its products and services, its official Facebook page is
www.facebook.com/HijosToursOfficial