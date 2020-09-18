P3.4-M TUPAD grants benefit 679 Leyteňos

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

September 18, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The provision of opportunities and fresh hopes to workers in the Eastern Visayas region continues as a total of P3,479,875.00 fund assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program of the Department of Labor and Employment benefited some 679 informal sector workers in Alangalang and Julita, Leyte.

In partnership with Cong. Lolita Karen T. Javier of the 2nd District of Leyte, TUPAD funds amounting to P2,982,750.00 were released to the local government unit of Julita, benefiting 582 workers affected by the pandemic. Each worker received P4,725.00 as payment for their services rendered. Disinfecting solutions and cleaning materials were likewise provided during the period of employment.

During the payout, Atty. Jo Ann B. Zacarias, representing Cong. Javier, thanked the DOLE for assisting them in extending assistance to the beneficiaries. She likewise said that the office of the good congresswoman sees to it that the needed help and services by the people will really reach them.

Meanwhile, some 97 displaced workers in the municipality of Alangalang also benefited from the P497,125.00 TUPAD grants funded by the An Waray Partylist. Each worker received P3,250.00 for the 10-day wage employment program completed.

Mr. Ian Mariano Noel representing Cong. Florencio G. Noel encouraged all the beneficiaries to use wisely the money received out of the implementation of TUPAD program. He urged them to spend it for their basic needs and priorities, especially this time of pandemic.

In the two separate payouts conducted in Julita and Alangalang on September 10 and 11, 2020, respectively, Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, OIC-Chief of DOLE-North Leyte Field Office (NLFO) were in attendance to represent Regional Director Yahya A. Centi. He said that DOLE will continue to uphold its mandate of looking into the wlefare of every FIlipino worker especially during this time.

“Consistent with our given mandate, we at DOLE are doing the best we can to extend help to every worker in need, especially during this time of pandemic”, said Mr Uyvico.

Mr. Uyvico likewise recognized the importance of having great partners who always support the DOLE programs and services.