P3.4-M TUPAD
grants benefit 679 Leyteňos
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
September 18, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
provision of opportunities and fresh hopes to workers in the Eastern
Visayas region continues as a total of P3,479,875.00 fund assistance
under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating
Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program of the Department of
Labor and Employment benefited some 679 informal sector workers in
Alangalang and Julita, Leyte.
In partnership with Cong.
Lolita Karen T. Javier of the 2nd District of Leyte, TUPAD funds
amounting to P2,982,750.00 were released to the local government
unit of Julita, benefiting 582 workers affected by the pandemic.
Each worker received P4,725.00 as payment for their services
rendered. Disinfecting solutions and cleaning materials were
likewise provided during the period of employment.
During the payout, Atty.
Jo Ann B. Zacarias, representing Cong. Javier, thanked the DOLE for
assisting them in extending assistance to the beneficiaries. She
likewise said that the office of the good congresswoman sees to it
that the needed help and services by the people will really reach
them.
Meanwhile, some 97
displaced workers in the municipality of Alangalang also benefited
from the P497,125.00 TUPAD grants funded by the An Waray Partylist.
Each worker received P3,250.00 for the 10-day wage employment
program completed.
Mr. Ian Mariano Noel
representing Cong. Florencio G. Noel encouraged all the
beneficiaries to use wisely the money received out of the
implementation of TUPAD program. He urged them to spend it for their
basic needs and priorities, especially this time of pandemic.
In the two separate
payouts conducted in Julita and Alangalang on September 10 and 11,
2020, respectively, Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, OIC-Chief of DOLE-North
Leyte Field Office (NLFO) were in attendance to represent Regional
Director Yahya A. Centi. He said that DOLE will continue to uphold
its mandate of looking into the wlefare of every FIlipino worker
especially during this time.
“Consistent with our given
mandate, we at DOLE are doing the best we can to extend help to
every worker in need, especially during this time of pandemic”, said
Mr Uyvico.
Mr. Uyvico likewise
recognized the importance of having great partners who always
support the DOLE programs and services.
“Of course we recognize
and appreciate the enormous support and commitment we get from our
partners like An Waray and the Office of the 2nd Distict of Leyte.
Without them these TUPAD implementations will not be realized”, Mr,
Uyvico ended.