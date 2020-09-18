Karapatan: EU
resolution on rights situation in PH a welcome step towards
reckoning and accountability
By
KARAPATAN
September 18, 2020
QUEZON CITY – The
resolution on the human rights situation in the Philippines recently
adopted by the European Parliament* is a “welcome step towards
reckoning and accountability over the Duterte administration’s
blatant disregard of its obligation to uphold human rights and civil
liberties in the country,” Philippine human rights alliance
Karapatan stated, as the group urged the international community to
“continue to stand with human rights defenders in the Philippines
and the Filipino people who suffer in this worsening crisis of
political repression and State violence under this increasingly
tyrannical regime.”
“The sham drug war has
continued to kill the poor with impunity while human rights
defenders face vilification, violence, and death for their work in
exposing these human rights violations even in the middle of a
pandemic. Domestic mechanisms have been ineffective and outright
failing in bringing the perpetrators of these gruesome crimes to
justice. These attacks cannot continue, and the European
Parliament’s resolution is a strong statement from the international
community that there would be consequences for these abuses,”
Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.
The resolution – which was
reportedly adopted in toto with 626 votes in favor, 7 against, and
52 abstentions – recommended the European Union (EU) to temporarily
withdraw the Philippines' Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus
status, which provides tariff perks for Filipino goods, as the
European Parliament called on Philippine authorities to “immediately
carry out impartial, transparent, independent and meaningful
investigations into all extrajudicial killings,” particularly
killings related to the drug war as well as the recent killings of
human rights activists Jose Reynaldo “Jory” Porquia, Randall “Randy”
Echanis,” and Zara Alvarez.
The European Parliament
also expressed “serious concern” over the enactment of the
Anti-Terrorism Act as it recalled that “in no circumstance can
advocacy, protest, dissent, strikes and other similar exercise of
civil and political rights be considered terrorist acts” amid the
intensified vilification and terror-tagging of human rights
defenders, activists, and government critics in the Philippines. The
resolution further urged the EU and its member States to support the
adoption of a resolution at the ongoing 45th session of the United
Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) to “establish an independent
international investigation into human rights violations committed
in the Philippines since 2016.”
“We thank the six
political parties who initiated the European Parliament resolution
and the members of parliament who supported and adopted it, as we
hope this will enjoin other governments and the international
community at large to continue to take a strong stance in denouncing
the Duterte administration’s attacks on human and people’s rights in
the Philippines and in supporting an independent investigation by
the UN HRC on these attacks,” the Karapatan officer ended.
See copy of the adopted resolution here